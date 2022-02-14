Assam CM Gives 'Video Proof' of Surgical Strike to KCR on Twitter, Asks 'Why So Desperate to Attack Army'

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued a “warning" to Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao on his “insults" towards the Indian Army on the eve of the anniversary of the Pulwama surgical strikes. Sarma said such statements against the army will not be tolerated in “New India".

Putting “videographic evidence" in his tweet, the Assam CM said, “Dear KCR garu, here is the videographic evidence of the surgical strike by our brave army. In spite of this you question the valor of our Armed forces and insult them. Why are you so desperate to attack and malign our Army? New India will not tolerate insults against our Army."

Advertisement

On the same day, putting a video clip of the Telangana CM where he is talking about the Pulwama attack during a press conference on Sunday, Sarma said he was trying to prove his loyalty to the Gandhi family. He added that those who question the armed forces “won’t be spared". He tweeted: “On the anniversary of the Pulwama attack -Opposition has chosen to insult our martyrs by again questioning the surgical strike. KCR &Cong is in competition to prove their loyalty to the Gandhi family. Our loyalty is with Bharat.Those questioning the armed forces won’t be spared."

In the press conference held by KCR, he offered his support to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi after his comments demanding evidence of the surgical strike from the Centre caused a stir.

Advertisement

At the conference, KCR asked as to what was wrong with Gandhi demanding evidence of the surgical strikes. “There is nothing wrong with Rahul Gandhi asking for proof of surgical strike. What was wrong?" he asked, adding, “even now I’m asking… Let the government of India show (proof). It is their responsibility. There are apprehensions among people… the BJP makes false propaganda, that’s why people are asking for proof… and in a democracy… you are not a monarch, not a king."

The Telangana CM also added that Sarma should apologise for his remarks that appeared to question Gandhi’s parentage. At an Uttarakhand rally, Sarma hit back at Gandhi for demanding proof of surgical strikes. He said the MP from Wayanad did not have any right to demand such proof from the army.

Advertisement

Countering this, KCR also said as the Congress vice-president and an MP, Rahul Gandhi had every right to ask for such proof whether it be from the army or from the Centre.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy also strongly condemned KCR’s “irresponsible" statement against the armed forces, as per news agency ANI. “I strongly condemn the irresponsible statement of Telangana CM, against Indian armed forces. The fact that this came in on the eve of anniversary of Pulwama attack shows the insensitivity, irresponsibility, ignorance and that’s unbecoming of a CM," Reddy was quoted as saying.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.