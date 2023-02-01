Home » News » Politics » Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Turns 54, Celebrates Birthday With Family & Party Workers

Meanwhile, Sarma inaugurated a foot-over bridge in the commercial hub of Fancy Bazar on his birthday

By: Niloy Bhattacherjee

News18

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 20:36 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File photo: PTI)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday celebrated his 54th birthday with his family members, supporters, and party workers at his official residence in Guwahati. Several people with flowers gathered outside his residence since late evening to wish the BJP leader, who is fondly addressed as “Mama". He came out to meet people and also cut a huge cake brought by his party workers.

He was joined by his wife, son, and daughter to make the moment memorable. As soon he finished cutting the cake, his daughter and wife took turns smearing all the cake icing on his face.

A city-based hotel had prepared a four-level cake with pictures of Sarma with other leaders and prominent people on it.

Wishes poured in for him from across the country. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several other leaders wished Sarma on his birthday.

Meanwhile, Sarma inaugurated a foot-over bridge in the commercial hub of Fancy Bazar on his birthday.

