Assam CM Himanta Faces Security Scare After 'TRS Worker' Confronts Him on Stage at Hyderabad Rally | WATCH

The BJP and Telangana Rashtra Samiti are locked in a bitter war of words after Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma faced an alleged security scare at a rally in Hyderabad on Friday. A man, which the saffron party claimed was a TRS worker wearing a “magenta scarf", confronted the chief minister on stage, grabbed and dismantled the microphone away from him.

In a video that has gone viral, the man interrupts a BJP worker and twists the microphone away from in front of Sarma. He is then chased away from the stage and BJP workers on the stage begin sloganeering.

The man, identified as Nand Kishore Vyas and taken into preventive custody, claimed that Sarma was using derogatory language agaisnt Telangana CM K Chandrasekar Rao. “He can have Ganesh darshan and give speech but when he used derogatory language for CM, we couldn’t tolerate it. If someone says something wrong about our CM, it won’t be tolerated," Vyas said.

The BJP said it strongly condemned the “provocative politics" being practised by the TRS in Telangana and that the new agenda seemed to be “physical confrontation" against the saffron party.

The BJP demanded the arrest of the man, who barged onto the stage at the rally. “A local TRS leader barging on to the Ganesh Utsav Committee stage and dismantling the mike, while the chief guest for the event Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma was on stage, is very confrontational. This act has also breached the security protocol of the Assam chief minister," said Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao.

The BJP also said it wanted a clarification by KCR on the “rise of physical attacks on BJP leaders by TRS workers".

“A TRS activist grabbed the mike so CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is not able to address the gathering. This shows how the TRS is becoming intolerant due to the growing popularity of the BJP in its state," said BJP leader NV Subhash.

