Assam CM to Accompany Tripura Counterpart Manik Saha for Filing Nomination in Assembly Polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will accompany his Tripura counterpart Manik Saha and state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee on Monday for filing of their nomination papers for the Assembly elections.

Monday is the last date for filing of nomination papers for the Tripura Assembly elections slated for February 16.

While Saha is set to file his nomination for Town Bardowali constituency again, the BJP state party president will submit his nomination for Banamalipur Assembly constituency, said a senior party leader.

“Assam Chief Minister and NEDA chairman Himanta Biswa Sarma has already arrived in the state last night to attend the submission of nomination papers by the Chief Minister, BJP state president and other party nominees", he said.

Advertisement

All the BJP nominees for 55 Assembly constituencies will submit the nomination papers on Monday, he said, adding that former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb will accompany the party candidates in Dharmanagar sub-division in North Tripura district during the filing of nominations.

The BJP is contesting 55 seats in the 60-member Tripura Assembly and has given five seats to ally IPFT.

The Trinamool Congress candidates for 22 Assembly constituencies will also submit their nomination papers on Monday.

TMC’s state in-charge Rajib Banerjee on Sunday declared the names of party candidates for 22 Assembly constituencies in presence of state president Pijush Kanti Biswas and MP Sushmita Dev.

“The party nominees will their nominations tomorrow. We are working on preparing manifesto for the upcoming elections which will be unveiled shortly. We hope the people will support the Trinamool Congress candidates in the elections", said Banerjee.

Read all the Latest Politics News here