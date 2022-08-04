Assam ‘Hotbed of Islamic Fundamentalism’, Meghalaya Keeping Close Watch on Movement, Says CM Sangma

Meghalaya is on alert even as terror modules are being unearthed in Assam. It is keeping a close watch on movement to and from the state as it is proving to be a “hotbed of Islamic fundamentalism" as per chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma said, “We will be keeping a watch and police will ensure that the intelligence network at the grassroots is maintained."

“The normal procedure to ensure that there is no infiltration or any other concern is movement of people to and from the state and within; most thanas (police stations) are giving inputs at a local level," he added.

Sangma further said the state government had received these inputs and was keeping a watch. Asked about the interstate and international border, the CM, “We will assess the situation and whenever necessary will take action."

Earlier in the day, Sarma said the intelligence network of the state police needed to be strengthened in Assam in wake of an increase in Muslim population in districts bordering Bangladesh. He also said the number of police stations in these districts must also be increased.

He made the comments after six Bangladeshi nationals belonging to Ansarul Islam entered Assam to indoctrinate youngsters, and one of them was arrested when police busted the first module at Barpeta in March.

