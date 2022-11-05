Assembly Bypolls: Counting of Votes on 7 Seats Across 6 States on Sunday, Elaborate Arrangements in Place | Details

Results of bye-election to seven assembly constituencies in six states will be out on Sunday. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting of votes on November 6.

Polling was held on seven seats including Admapur in Haryana, Gopalganj in Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gokarannath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha on November 3.

Former chief minister Bhajan Lal’s grandson Bhavya Bishnoi, who contested on a BJP ticket, and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Neelam Devi, whose husband Anant Singh’s disqualification necessitated the by-election in Bihar’s Mokama, are among the prominent candidates in the fray.

For the bypolls in Bihar, the main contest is between the BJP and the RJD, and the saffron party’s main contenders in Haryana are the Congress, INLD and the AAP. Main contestants TRS, SP and the BJD are taking on the BJP in Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha respectively.

Gola Gokarannath Seat (Uttar Pradesh)

The BJP is hoping to retain the Gola Gokarannath seat in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in the BJD-ruled Odisha, banking on sympathy votes as it has fielded the sons of sitting MLAs whose death necessitated the bypolls.

The Gola Gokarannath seat, which fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6, witnessed a direct fight between the BJP’s Aman Giri and the SP candidate - former Gola MLA Vinay Tiwari as the BSP and the Congress decided to stay away from the bypolls.

Dhamnagar (Odisha)

The bypoll on Dhamnagar seat was necessitated due to the death of MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi. BJD’s Abanti Das was pitted against Sethi’s son Suryabanshi Suraj of the BJP.

Apart from this, the candidature of BJD rebel and former MLA Rajendra Das as an Independent nominee has added colour to the poll battle. He is expected to cut some BJD votes, while Suraj may get sympathy votes, news agency PTI reported.

Munugode (Telangana)

In Telangana, where the BJP is trying to make inroads campaigned aggressively in Munugode. The bypoll took place after sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy’s resignation. Reddy contested the polls on BJP’s ticket.

While 47 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is between Raj Gopal Reddy (BJP), former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of TRS and Congress’ Palvai Sravanthi.

The by-poll has assumed political significance as the winner would have an edge over the others ahead of next year’s Assembly polls in Telangana.

Adampur (Haryana)

Bhajan Lal’s younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as Congress MLA from Adampur and joined the BJP. Bishnoi’s son Bhavya is now contesting as the BJP candidate to retain the seat which has been held by the Bhajan Lal family since 1968, with the late ex-chief minister representing it on nine occasions, his wife Jasma Devi once, and Kuldeep on four occasions.

Bypolls in Bihar’s Mokama and Gopalganj Seats

In Bihar, it was the first electoral test for the Nitish Kumar-led ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government, formed less than three months ago after the JD(U) decided to quit the BJP alliance. Mokama and Gopalganj seats were earlier held by the RJD and the BJP respectively.

In Mokama, BJP nominee Sonam Devi is pitted against RJD’s Neelam Devi, whose husband Anant Singh’s disqualification has necessitated the by-election. The BJP fielded Kusum Devi, the wife of deceased party MLA Subhash Singh in Gopalganj against RJD’s Mohan Gupta.

Andheri East Bypoll

With BJP, NCP, Congress decided to stay away, Shiv Sena’s Rutuja Latke is expected to comfortably win Andheri East Assembly constituency in Mumbai. The by-election was necessitated due to the death of Latke’s husband and Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May.

Voter Turnout

By-elections to seven assembly constituencies spread across six states were held on Thursday with the voter turnout ranging from 31.74 per cent in Andheri (East) of Maharashtra to 93 per cent in Telangana’s Munugode seat. The polling percentages in the five other seats were Mokama (53.45) and Gopalganj (51.48) of Bihar, Adampur (75.25) of Haryana, Gola Gokarannath (55.68) of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar (66.63) of Odisha.

Elaborate Arrangements for Counting

Elaborate arrangements including tight security have been made for the counting day. For the Dhamnagar by-elections, State Chief Electoral Office (CEO) S K Lohani said that tight security is in place for the counting of votes at Sanskruti Bhawan, located close to the collector’s office in Bhadrak town. The counting of votes polled in 252 polling booths in the constituency on November 3 will begin at 8 am and the entire process is likely to be completed by 2 pm, he said.

There will be 18 rounds of counting and VVPATs of randomly selected five booths will be taken up for cross-verification, he added.

In Gola Gokarannath assembly, Returning Officer Anurag Singh said the counting of votes would commence at 8 am and is likely to be held in 32 rounds. He added that 56 officials would be deployed for the smooth conduct of the counting process.

(With PTI inputs)

