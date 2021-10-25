Assembly Bypolls: EC Issues Show-cause Notice to Assam CM for Violation of Poll Code

The Election Commission on Monday issued a show-cause notice to Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma for violating the model code by promising roads and other development projects while campaigning for assembly bypolls in the state. He has been given time till 5 pm on Tuesday to respond to the notice.

“If no explanation is submitted within the said time limit, the Commission shall take a decision without any further reference to you," the notice read. The EC said it had received two complaints that Sarma, in the capacity of chief minister and the designated star campaigner for Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam, made announcements at various poll meetings in Bhawanipur, Thawrah and Mariani assembly seats for establishing medical college, bridges, roads, high schools, stadium and sports complex.

He also announced giving financial assistance to self-help groups of tea garden workers, the poll panel said Going through the English transcripts of his speeches, “it is confirmed that you have made promises and announcements…," the notice read adding the panel is of the view that by making the statements “you have violated the said provision of Model Code of Conduct and the instructions". The poll panel reminded Sarma of provisions of the poll code and its instructions regarding ministers and the party in power.

“Announcement of new projects or programme or concessions or financial grants in any form or promises thereof or laying of foundation stones, etc., which have the effect of influencing the voters in favour of the party in power is prohibited," the EC reminded him. The bypolls will be held on October 30, and counting will take place on November 2.

