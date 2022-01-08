Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Cong Questions BJP Workers’ Presence Near Modi’s Car During Security Breach, Says ‘Conspiracy Angle is Clear’

Congress veteran Digvijay Singh attacked BJP over PM security breach and said that BJP workers breached security protocol to reach PM Modi, protestors were nowhere near the convoy.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind through Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal expressing deep concern over the security breach of PM Modi’s convoy. The 10-member delegation that reached out to the president was led by BJP state president Samir Mohanty. After meeting the Governor, Mohanty lashed out at Congress for the breach in the prime minister’s security.

Reacting to the breach, Sarna added that “No bad precedent should be created. If that has happened, then the party seniors must censure that person. “Today, I am very very surprised that knowing the same vulnerability of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, they should have been the first to criticise or censure the Punjab chief minister.”

In another development, hearing a petition on the recent security breach during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve all records related to the prime minister’s travel in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy Wednesday was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for nearly 20 minutes because of a protest by the farmers.

Citing the latest surge in Covid-19 cases, the Congress announced that it would not hold any rallies in Uttar Pradesh and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to refrain from holding large public events in the state.

