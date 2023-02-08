Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Nagaland CM Rio Files Nomination for Polls; Min Sonowal Hails ‘HIRA’ Scheme in Tripura

Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Northeast gears up for Assembly Elections. Here is a look at the top political action in the region. While Tripura will vote on February 16, Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on February 27 and the counting for all three states will be held on March 2.

Here are the latest Updates:

- After Shifting Gears in 2018, Can BJP’s Development Discourse Help Lotus Bloom in Tripura? | Ground Report

With 10 days left for the high-stakes Tripura battle, the political temperature is on the rise as all major players make their way to the state. From Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda to West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, big guns are making rounds of the state to check preparedness. READ FULL STORY

- Late-night roadshow in Tripura held by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Tripura CM Manik Saha

- Tripura Elections: The high-stakes Tripura battle is seeing as all major players make their way to the state. Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditynath all visited the state this week to campaign for the BJP. TMC chief and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee too held a roadshow the day two of BJP’s star campaigners were in the state.

- Tripura Polls 2023: Ex-CM Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday hailed PM Modi’s contributions to transform Tripura and slammed the ‘Look East’ Policy of Congress.

- Nagaland Elections: Nomination filing for the Nagaland polls ended on Tuesday with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio filing his nomination as the NDPP nominee for the Northern Angami-II seat in Kohima district. Rio is contesting from the constituency for the ninth time since 1987, the only election in which he lost.

- Nagaland Polls: Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton (BJP), former chief minister TR Zeliang (NDPP), BJP state president Temjen Imna Along and others filed their nomination papers on Monday.

- Meghalaya: Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor on Tuesday said a total of 379 candidates, including 37 women, have filed their nominations for the February 27 election to the 60-member assembly in the state. Kharkongor had earlier said that 334 nominees have submitted papers in all. Tuesday was the last day for filing nomination papers.

- Meghalaya Elections: All 60 sitting MLAs, including Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma, have submitted their papers seeking re-election.

