Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress' Digvijay Singh Takes a Jibe at BJP; Punjab's Biggest Farm Body to Not Contest Polls

Assembly Election LIVE Updates: Congress veteran Digvijay Singh took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party and said, “wherever BJP loses elections, people are not good. Punjabis are Khalistanis and separatists, West Bengals are infiltrators and Rohingyas, and Delhites ask for freebies. Read More
Even as Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent statement that election 2022 is a fight between the 80% and 20% indicated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in no mood to give up its reliance on Hindutva, rival Samajwadi Party (SP) is set to opt for fewer Muslim candidates, especially in the communally sensitive West UP. In Uttar Pradesh, the Muslim population is estimated to be around 20%, with a larger presence in West UP. Of the 140 assembly constituencies where Muslim voters are considered to be decisive, around 70 have a minority population of at least 30% or more and the rest have 25%-30%. READ MORE
Supreme Court questioned the issuing of show cause notices to seven Punjab government officials ranging from the chief secretary to a senior superintendent of police for the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security during his visit to the state. The apex court’s observation came after the Punjab government pointed out the issuance of show causes notices to its officials, despite a stay put by the court on ongoing parallel inquiries into the lapses. The show cause notices were issued before the order of this court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta replied to a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana. The bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said that when the parallel inquiries by the central and state committees were put on hold on January 7 by it, then how these notices have been issued. “Your show cause notice is totally self-contradictory. By constituting a committee you seek to enquire if there was a breach and then you hold state chief secretary and the DGP guilty. Who held them guilty… The state and the petitioner want a fair hearing and you cannot be against a fair hearing. So why this administrative and fact-finding enquiry by you at all," the bench asked.
Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan on Monday said his farm body will neither support the Balbir Singh Rajewal-led Sanyukt Samaj Morcha nor its members will contest the February 14 Punjab assembly polls. BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) is one of the biggest farm bodies in Punjab. Its activists had camped at the Tikri border when the farmers’ stir against the Centre’s farm laws was going on. We will neither support them (farmer bodies contesting polls) nor will we participate in the elections, said Ugrahan while clarifying its stand on the upcoming polls.
Residents across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district can report election-related complaints through email or Whatsapp or a phone call on a dedicated number of the police, officials said on Monday. In view of the assembly polls next month, a complaint cell has been set up at the police commissionerate’s election office in Surajpur, Greater Noida, a police spokesperson said. Residents can use the email id mailto:compgbnpol@gmail.com to report any election-related complaint or simply call or Whatsapp on mobile number 8595902518, the spokesperson said.
BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) is one of the biggest farm bodies in Punjab and its activists had camped at the Tikri border when the farmers’ stir against the Centre’s farm laws was going on.
Meanwhile, the model code of conduct has come into force, Covid vaccination certificates issued in the five poll-bound states will not have Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo. The Union Health Ministry has applied necessary filters on the Co-WIN platform to exclude Modi’s photo from the vaccine certificate, a source told PTI. The filters were applied on Saturday night soon after the poll schedule was announced. The Election Commission of India has also banned all political rallies, nukkad meetings, roadshows till January 15 in election-bound states. The Congress has once again deferred its rally that was to be addressed by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on January 15 at Moga.
Residents across Noida and Greater Noida can report election-related complaints through email or Whatsapp or a phone call on a dedicated number of the police. Ahead of polls, a complaint cell has been set up at the police commissioner’s election office in Surajpur, Greater Noida. Residents can use the email id mailto:compgbnpol@gmail.com or simply call or Whatsapp on mobile number 8595902518.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.