Assembly Election Result 2022: 10 News18 Stories Explain Why the Scorecard Read 4-1

From the first consecutive victory for an Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in 37 years to the first-ever consecutive victory for the ruling party in Uttarakhand to its solo win in Manipur, Assembly elections 2022 was a successful outing for the Bharatiya Janata Party. In Goa, it is just one seat short of the majority mark. In Punjab, the party fared poorly with just two seats but can take heart from the fact that its chief rival, the Congress, was drubbed out by the Aam Aadmi Party.

The election results have been more or less along the lines predicted by the exit polls, barring Uttarakhand where a tight contest was expected between the BJP and Congress.

Here are 10 reports and analysis on News18.com that explain why the election scorecard read 4-1 in favour of the BJP.

The Secret Sauce Behind BJP’s Uttarakhand Victory

Successful implementation of Narendra Modi government’s pro-poor and social welfare-related schemes with a special focus on women’s upliftment has contributed largely to the BJP getting a comfortable majority in Uttarakhand with 48 seats, writes Dehradun-based journalist DS Kunwar.

“One of the interesting features of the voting pattern was that it did justice in defeating those who did not deserve to be elected. Defeats of former CM Harish Rawat from Lalkuna in Nainital and current Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami from Khateema in Udham Singh Nagar district are glaring examples of ‘janta sab jaanti hai’." FULL STORY

Yogi King in the North, AAP Harbinger of Hope

Yogi Adityanath has emerged as the new hero figure of the right, and Arvind Kejriwal willy-nilly of the centre-left, with significant implications for national politics, writes freelance writer Bhavdeep Kang.

“Yogi is now the BJP’s most powerful chief minister, the King in the North, which raises the intriguing question of the party’s succession plan and his status as de facto number two… It is too early to ask if Yogi will be pitched as Modi’s successor. That depends on several variables…" FULL STORY

Bend it Like Biren

The BJP has retained majority in Manipur with the victory made sweeter by the fact that the party has won solo. The man widely credited with delivering the feat for the BJP is N Biren Singh who will return as Chief Minister in the northeastern state. From poaching Congress MLAs to raising calls for AFSPA repeal, Biren Singh’s feat has been five years in the making. It would be interesting to watch how Biren Singh operates now in independent majority without the compulsion of allies. FULL STORY

Yogi Gave UP What It Always Wanted

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s performance in Uttar Pradesh is nothing but historic. What explains this absolutely stunning victory? “One clear answer that I got from the people I spoke to on the ground was — law and order," writes Monica Verma.

“It wasn’t development, it wasn’t jobs, it wasn’t multiple beneficiary schemes for the underprivileged but something very simple and basic, such as law and order. The people of Uttar Pradesh have been historically so starved for a basic sense of safety and security that their poll choice became a reflection of their happiness with what Yogi Adityanath has delivered in his last five years in power." FULL STORY

What Explains AAP Success?

Founded in 2012, the AAP has already won Delhi, where it has been in power for seven years, and now it will have a chance to govern one of the country’s most prominent states, Punjab. In start-up terms — the perfect comparison given Arvind Kejriwal is a graduate of IIT Kharagpur — it is a political unicorn, writes senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai.

“So what makes AAP unique? It’s what made Punjab give it another chance after the 2017 Assembly elections where it won a mere 20 of the 117 seats. It was a combination of their work in Delhi; their iconography (Bhagat Singh to appeal to a cross-section of the youth and BR Ambedkar to attract Dalits); the anger among farmers over the three farm laws, repealed later; and their consistent promotion through social media and on-ground social volunteers." FULL STORY

How Yogi Won Historic 2nd Term

A tightening grip on law and order and a significant reduction in gender violence incidents meant the BJP and Yogi Adityanath got greater support from the women voters in the state who form 46.5% of the UP electorate. It also meant a spontaneous improvement in social well-being and economic development that ensured better support from the overall categories of the voters. Akhilesh Yadav, meanwhile, could not adequately carry forward the legacy of his father and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. FULL STORY

Channi’s ‘Bhaiyye’ Remark to Blame?

The Congress touched a new low in the crucial Uttar Pradesh, winning only two seats and receiving just 2.39 percent vote share. In the worst-ever performance in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress not only scored its lowest tally in the state with two seats, but also the party’s voting percentage fell from 6.25 percent in the 2017 polls, when it had won seven seats.

Congress worst-ever performance can be attributed to multiple reasons: party’s lack of popular appeal, SP seen as the main opposition and party losing public touch. However, one of the issues which brought the party into controversy and in poor light in UP was Charanjit Singh Channi’s remark against ‘UP bhaiya’. Amid the election heat in February, Channi had said he won’t let “UP, Bihar ke bhaiyya" enter the state while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra — Congress incharge for UP — stood by him laughing and clapping. FULL STORY

How BJP Rode the New M-Y Wave

The old caste and community based M-Y equation, it seems, has given way to the new governance-based M-Y model of appealing to the voters in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. While Samajwadi Party (SP) kept its Muslim-Yadav or M-Y support base intact in this poll, it’s the Bharatiya Janata Party’s M-Y or Mahila + Yojana (women + government schemes) that possibly helped the saffron party romp home back with flying colours. FULL STORY

Party May be Over for Mayawati

With just one seat to its name, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has displayed its most dismal performance in Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati had claimed the party would form an ‘iron clad’ government in UP, and while the declaration seemed far-fetched to most at the time, the party’s performance has proved it downright contradictory. The BSP now has no second-tier leadership, and even the Jatavs, who had supported Mayawati throughout her politically turbulent years, appear to have deserted her.

Mayawati has already burnt bridges with the Congress and Samajwadi Party. Reports now suggest she is no longer interested in electoral politics and is eyeing the post of President of India. FULL STORY

BJP’s Narrow Goa Win

The BJP has narrowly retained power in the first elections following the death of Manohar Parrikar in Goa, but its vote share remains effectively static at just 33 per cent. What is more, if it were not for the divergent energies of the AAP (which finally gained some success with two wins after an abject previous record), and two flamboyant new entries into state politics, the party would almost certainly have crashed to ruin, writes Vivek Menezes. FULL STORY

