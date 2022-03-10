Assembly Election Results 2022: Bigwigs Who Lost their Seats Across Five States

Unpredictability is a feature of Indian elections, and this time too, it has thrown up some unexpected results. From across the five states - Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur - reports of bigwigs losing their bastions are pouring in. Here is a list of heavyweights who registered defeats in their turfs:

Amarinder Singh (Congress) ; Seat Lost: Patiala (Punjab)

Amarinder Singh, the former Prime Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh lost to AAP Candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli at the Assembly Election 2022. Singh served as the CM of Punjab from 2002 to 2007 and then from March 2017 to 2019.

Accepting the verdict, Singh tweeted: “I accept the verdict of the people with all humility. Democracy has triumphed. Punjabis have shown true spirit of Punjabiyat by rising and voting above sectarian and caste lines."

Harish Rawat (Congress) ; Seat Lost: Lalkuan (Uttarakhand)

Harish Rawat, the former chief minister of Uttarakhand, lost to Dr Mohan Singh Bisht of BJP. Rawat served as a cabinet minister in the UPA government before being sworn in as the CM in 2014.

After the defeat, Rawat tweeted:

Navjot Singh Sidhu (Congress) ; Seat Lost: Amritsar East

Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress chief in Punjab, lost to Jeevan Jyot Kaur of AAP. Prior to being nominated as the PPCC chief, he was the minister of tourism and cultural affairs in the state government. The former cricketer said that he humbly accepts the mandate.

Sukhbir Singh Badal (Shiromani Akali Dal) ; Seat Lost: Jalalabad (Punjab)

The SAD candidate lost to Jagdeep Kamboj of AAP. He was the deputy CM of Punjab from 2009 to 2017.

Accepting defeat, Badal tweeted:

“We whole-heartedly & with total humility accept the mandate given by Punjabis. I am grateful to lakhs of Punjabis who placed their trust in us & to to SAD-BSP workers for their selfless toil. We will continue to serve them with humility in the role they have assigned to us."

Charanjit Singh Channi (Congress) Seats Lost: Chamkaur Sahib, Bhadaur (Punjab)

Charanjit Singh Channi was the first Dalit CM of Punjab. A third-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib, Channi was a minister in the Captain Amarinder Singh government. He is contesting from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. Channi has degrees in business administration, political science and law.

