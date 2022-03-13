Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Yogi Adityanath is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, and other officials of the saffron party in Delhi today, to discuss details of UP’s new cabinet, the selection of deputy chief ministers, and the swearing-in ceremony. Read More
The Election Commission on Saturday announced that by-elections in the states of West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Maharashtra will be held on April 12.
“The Commission has decided to hold the by-election to fill vacancies in the states of West Bengal - Asansol (Parliamentary Constituency) and Ballygunge, Chhattisgarh - Khairagarh, Bihar - Bochahan (SC) and Maharashtra - Kolhapur North," the Election Commission said. READ MORE
Astunning victory in Punjab may spur one to think that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) can be the real challenger to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It has become the first regional party to win an election in a second state and is poised to fill the space where the Congress may be diminished. Even Mamata Banerjee, who won West Bengal for a record third time, could not steer the Trinamool Congress to capture power in Tripura earlier and now in Goa or Manipur, which have remained under the sway of the BJP. READ MORE
Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday to take stock of the poll debacle in the five states. Sources said the CWC will take responsibility for the party’s loss in the poll-bound states, and that dates for fresh elections could be announced soon. The grand old party has strongly refuted media reports claiming that Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi will resign on Sunday from the CWC. READ MORE
The Punjab Police has withdrawn the security of 122 former ministers and former MLAs of the state before the new government of the Aam Aadmi Party led by Bhagwant Mann formally takes over. The move, being seen as a message against VIP culture, came a day after the chief minister-designate met the Punjab director general of police. READ MORE
The Congress Working Committee will meet on Sunday to discuss the outcome of the assembly elections in five states where the party received a drubbing, sources said. Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair the meeting of the party’s top decision-making body at its headquarters here at 4 PM on Sunday, they said. The Congress lost Punjab to the AAP and could not win any of the four other states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.
The Congress could manage to win only two of the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, with a vote share of only a meagre 2.33 per cent, and most of its candidates lost their security deposits. This despite a high-pitched campaign led by AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who focussed her campaign around women and the youth.
Sunday’s meeting is likely to see some fireworks as the G-23 leaders had suggested corrective measures after the previous round of assembly polls, when the Congress lost Puducherry and failed to make a mark in Kerala, Assam and West Bengal, but there had been little movement on that front. The leaders of G-23, who have been demanding an organisational overhaul, had met on Friday evening at the residence of senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to evolve their strategy ahead of the crucial CWC meeting.
According to a post-poll survey, development and government functioning were among the top priorities for voters in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections while the Ram temple and Hindutva did not weigh much in the minds of people while exercising their franchise. The study said the net satisfaction with the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was three times higher than that of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, indicating the Modi magic helped the BJP return to power for the second consecutive term.
The Lokniti-CSDS poll survey also points to a new group of beneficiaries of welfare schemes such as Kisan Samman Nidhi, Ujjwala Scheme, PM Awas Yojna and free ration rooting for the ruling coalition, irrespective of caste and religious considerations. Another important fact that emerged in the comprehensive data collection was that allaying all pre-poll apprehensions, the BJP got more support among farmers, Brahmins, and also increased its outreach among Scheduled Castes, even among Mayawati’s core vote bank Jatavs. The BJP-led coalition broke over three decades old record by getting re-elected for a second consecutive time in UP under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
According to reports, the BJP will want the cabinet to be 'balanced' in terms of caste, regional influence and qualifications. Keshav Prasad Maurya, Baby Rani Maurya and Brijesh Pathak are in the list of probables being considered for the post of Deputy CM.
Azad and senior leader Anand Sharma are the two leaders of the group who are part of the CWC. Mukul Wasnik, also a member of the CWC, had initially signed a letter from the group to Gandhi but has since kept his distance. The ‘Group of 23’, at their Friday evening meeting, expressed shock at the party’s defeat. Sources said the leaders discussed the way forward and steps for the revival of the Congress which has become even “more marginalised, weakened and isolated”.
