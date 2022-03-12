Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: How Threads of Backroom Plans, AIMIM Vote-split & Kairana Push Helped BJP Spin UP Yarn of Victory

Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s script to success in Uttar Pradesh is historic, but not completely simple. There are a myriad of factors and the BJP’s own efforts that helped the saffron party get reelected in the politically-important northern state. Read More
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s script to success in Uttar Pradesh is historic, but not completely simple. There are a myriad of factors and the BJP’s own efforts that helped the saffron party get reelected in the politically-important northern state. A split in anti-BJP votes, a push for narratives against the Samajwadi Party solidified through repeated campaigning and meticulous backdoor planning helped spin the saffron yarn of success. One of the seats won by the saffron party for a second term was a hot topic of debate among pollsters. Darul Ulum’s hometown is Deoband. The BJP has won Deoband, one of India’s most influential Islamic seminaries, for the second time in a row. The town is located in the Saharanpur district and has a 70 percent Muslim population, but the constituency only has 40 percent Muslim voters. Brijesh Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Kartikeya Rana of the Samajwadi Party by 7,104 votes.
According to reports, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad Muslimeen (AIMIM) party candidate Umair Madani in Deoband received 3,500 votes. The margin of victory between the BJP and SP candidates was just over 7,000 votes. If the AIMIM had not fielded a candidate, those three thousand odd votes could have aided the SP candidate’s victory. The AIMIM did not run a candidate for this seat in the 2017 elections. The saffron party may have benefited from the split in anti-BJP votes in a possible re-run of the 2017 results. The Bahujan Samaj Party’s Chaudhary Rajendra Singh and the Congress’ Rahat Khalil polled over 53,000 votes together, which could have benefited SP candidate Rana.
After the elections, the state assemblies of Goa and Punjab have acquired a younger profile and a greater representation for women.
The number of women MLAs in Punjab have more than doubled to 13 from six in the outgoing assembly. The Goa assembly has three women legislators, against two in the previous House, according to an analysis done by PRS Legislative.
The proportion of MLAs aged 55 or below in the Punjab assembly has increased to 65.8 per cent in 2022 from 57.2 per cent in 2017. Of the 117 elected MLAs in Punjab, 68 - 58.2 per cent - have at least a bachelor’s degree, which is slightly lower than the 59.8 per cent in 2017. READ MORE
Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of iconic freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, party sources said on Friday after he met the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. On March 13, the party will take out a roadshow in Amritsar. Both the events will be attended by Kejriwal, the sources said. READ MORE
The Congress’ ‘G-23’ leaders, at their meeting held on Friday after the party’s debacle in the latest round of Assembly polls, are understood to have sought that there be no more delay in electing the new party President while an AICC session should be called to discuss the poll results, sources said.
The meeting was held at senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence here and was attended by Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, and Akhilesh Prasad Singh while some other leaders joined virtually. READ MORE
A day after the Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power in Punjab, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said the people have taken a very good decision and laid a new foundation. Sidhu made the remark welcoming the change, ushered by the people and emphasising that their verdict should be humbly accepted. READ MORE
Lucknow: The Aam Aadmi Party will hold victory processions across Uttar Pradesh on March 12 to celebrate its resounding victory in the Punjab Assembly polls, party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said here on Friday. He said the AAP’s victory in Punjab shows that people have accepted the party as a national alternative and want to use the broom (AAP’s election symbol) to clean politics. READ MORE
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is undermining the electoral choices of the people by questioning the mandate of the assembly elections, BJP IT-Cell head Amit Malviya said on Friday as he hit back at the West Bengal chief minister over her remarks about the BJP. Reiterating her call for an opposition alliance to defeat the BJP, Banerjee said the victory in assembly elections in four states is not a true reflection of the people’s mandate and accused the saffron camp of looting votes by using the election machinery. READ MORE
The elections are over, the results are out, but one battle is still raging in Manipur. Who will be the chief minister? Before going into the elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had not officially nominated incumbent chief minister N Biren Singh as its choice.
Sources inside the party were of the opinion that since there was a faction fight, the central leadership did not reveal a CM face. READ MORE
Punjab CM-designate Bhagwat Mann on Friday urged the newly-elected AAP MLAs not to be “arrogant" and spend as much time as possible in their own constituencies and not in capital Chandigarh. Addressing the AAP Legislature Party meeting in Mohali, Mann also said that the new government under AAP will focus on schools, industry and hospitals. READ MORE
The working president of Uttarakhand Congress, Bhuwan Kapri, is an elated man for a reason.
Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in the state, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost in Khatima constituency against Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes.
The BJP will return to power in the state, with 47 MLAs and 44% vote share. However with the defeat of the chief minister, the BJP will have to pick a new leader of the BJP legislative party to head the next government. READ MORE
In 2017, the BJP’s Brijesh Singh received 1.02 lakh votes, benefiting from a vote split caused by Muslim candidates fielded by both the SP and the BSP. Majid Ali of the Bahujan Samaj Party received 72,844 votes, while Maviya Ali of the SP received 55,385 votes.
However, in a Muslim-majority seat, a non-Muslim BSP candidate receiving over 52,000 votes suggests that votes were not cast on religious lines. If this were the case, the Congress candidate would have won.
Meanwhile, in seats such as Lakhimpur Kheri and Hathras, BJP’s planning was so meticulous that the BJP won all eight seats in Lakhimpur, despite the fact that the district had become a hotbed of opposition protests following the October 3 incident in which farmers were run over by a vehicle.
According to political experts, despite the opposition’s efforts to focus on the Lakhimpur Kheri and Hathras incidents in order to weave a narrative against the BJP, the public supported the new “M-Y” factor in UP politics. The “M-Y” factor now refers to the “Modi-Yogi” combination rather than the Samajwadi Party’s “Muslim-Yadav” combination. There were also casualties, with the government of Yogi Adityanath losing ten ministers. Despite setbacks, the BJP ensured that anti-incumbency did not have a significant impact on it.
Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath acknowledged the role of “naari shakti (women voters)” in these elections, and party leaders agreed that 29 of the 48 women contestants who won on a BJP ticket are proof. Allies were an important part of the BJP’s strategy. After extensive deliberation, tickets were distributed to pre-poll allies. The party finalised ticket distribution and seat-sharing after several rounds of discussions with the top leadership. Fifteen Nishad party candidates ran in the elections, five of whom used the BJP symbol. Six Nishad party candidates were elected on their own symbols in coalition with the BJP. All five other candidates running under the BJP symbol were also victorious.
Meanwhile, when SP chief Akhilesh Yadav sparked a raging controversy by comparing Muslim League leader and Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah to India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31, last year, the BJP got the ammunition it was presumably waiting for.
Soon, Akhilesh was facing salvos in what was the BJP’s first and most convincing attempt to pit SP against the Muslim community ahead of the UP elections. The BJP maintained the narrative by recalling the Kairana exodus issue, which had played a critical role in the BJP’s electoral success, particularly in politically restive west UP during the 2017 assembly elections.
Even as Yogi Adityanath initiated the process by visiting Kairana in November, home minister Amit Shah heightened the issue by launching the BJP’s election campaign in the town’s alleyways in Shamli district. The SP’s decision to field Nahid Hasan, who is currently incarcerated in connection with several cases, from Kairana allowed the BJP to further shape the narrative. In June 2016, then-BJP MP Hukum Singh released a list of 346 people forced to flee Kairana, a Muslim-majority town in Uttar Pradesh, due to “threats and extortion by criminals.”
