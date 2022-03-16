Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Decision on 'No. of Dy CMs' in UP Likely as Yogi Meets Shah, Nadda; Mann on Way to Bhagat Singh's Village

Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Bhagwant Mann will take oath as Punjab chief minister today at a gala event in Khatkar Kalan. Read More
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the Congress will “go down and won’t be visible even in panchayat elections" if the Gandhi-Nehru family continues to lead the grand old party. The North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor said it was up to Congress to decide whether it wants to revive or continue its losing trend with the Gandhis at the helm. READ MORE
As the BJP soaks in the success of its historic victory in Uttar Pradesh, all eyes are on now Yogi Adityanath’s Team 2.0, with sources telling News18 that the chief minister — who tasted electoral success on his debut — is likely to have a bigger say in the formation of the cabinet.
Adityanath on Thursday became the first chief minister to retain power in Uttar Pradesh since the 1985 assembly elections. Additionally, he is the only chief minister of the state with a full five years in the office to win the subsequent election and retain it. READ MORE
“The golden rays of the sun have brought a new dawn today. Today the whole Punjab will take oath at Khatkar Kalan to make the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Baba Sahib come true. I am leaving for his native village Khatkar Kalan to follow the thinking of Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji": Bhagwant Mann ahead of swearing-in.
After the Aam Aadmi Party’s resounding success in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann will take oath in Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village Khatkar Kalan today, in a gala event with which the party hopes to make a lasting impression. After the AAP’s success, Mann had invited ‘the whole of Punjab’ to the ceremony. A crowd of an estimated 5 lakh people with catchy songs and colorful themes will adorn the swearing-in event. READ MORE
Aday after the Congress brainstormed over its electoral reverses, senior leader M Veerappa Moily on Monday said Sonia Gandhi should take “full control" of the party with a free hand to change non-performing leaders, and asserted that a “mere culture of tweets and social media propaganda" would not take the organisation forward. Party loyalists have become a casualty as “opportunists" have crept into the organisation, he contended. READ MORE
With the Congress winning only two seats and the BSP only one in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly in the just-concluded elections, the two parties may face problems in getting office rooms in the state assembly complex, indicate officials. As per the convention, parties winning at least one per cent of assembly seats or minimum four seats get an office room in the assembly complex. READ MORE
Phase 1 will be tough for the BJP, the Samajwadi Party alliance is a more potent one, a weakened Yogi Adityanath will emerge due to loss of seats, expressways bring votes, and BSP will be in a king-maker role — the Uttar Pradesh results have busted these five myths that came to be associated with the elections.
Much of this was a result of the ‘political wisdom’ flowing out of misunderstanding of pre-election issues affecting the state. On ground, the realities were quite different. The results show it. READ MORE
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed that the SP-led alliance had got 51.5 per cent of the postal ballots in the recent UP Assembly election, and that it won 304 seats on this basis. “The SP-alliance got 51.5 per cent of the postal ballot votes, which means that the SP registered victory on 304 seats, he said in a Hindi tweet. READ MORE
Terming former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi a “liability" and “villain", former Punjab Congress chief and senior party leader Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said he had serious reservations against Channi being made the chief minister and had made it clear to the party high command, including Rahul Gandhi. READ MORE
With Congress president Sonia Gandhi cracking the whip by seeking the resignations of the local unit chiefs of the five states where the party lost elections this month, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Punjab wing faces a stiff challenge to find a new head and rejig itself.
What will make the job even tougher is the clamour within the party that traditional Congressmen should be given precedence in the selection after the stunning loss under Sidhu. The demands from local leaders are in sync with the statements by the so-called Group of 23 rebels, or G23, who have sought preference over turncoats while selecting the Pradesh Congress Commitee (PCC) chief. READ MORE
Goa’s acting chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that he had come to Delhi to meet the Central and consult them over the next course of action in the state.
After the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections, both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Samajwadi Party have geared up for the upcoming MLC elections on 36 seats of the State Legislative Council (UP MLC Election 2022) to be held on April 9. It is being said that the BJP has almost finalized names of the candidates for MLC elections in the BJP core committee meeting held in Lucknow recently, while the Samajwadi Party is in no mood to give tickets to non-performers. READ MORE
As differences have emerged within the Congress after the CWC meet, senior party leader Kapil Sibal is expected to host a dinner for in-party dissenters, called the Group of 23 leaders (G-23), on Wednesday to push the high-command for internal reforms after the disastrous performance of the grand old party in five state assembly elections recently. READ MORE
The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday decided to field the Gorakhpur pediatrician Dr. Kafeel Khan from the Deoria-Kushinagar legislative council constituency for the upcoming MLC elections in Uttar Pradesh. Khan had hit the headlines for the first time in 2017 after the deaths of several kids due to lack of oxygen cylinders at Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, where he worked as a pediatrician. READ MORE
Reacting strongly to Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s criticism of the Gandhi family following the recent poll debacle suffered by the party, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that Sibal is ‘not rooted in Congress culture’, and he ‘doesn’t know ABC of the Congress’.
Gehlot remarks came after Sibal triggered a row with his comments that the Gandhis should step aside and give other leaders a chance to lead the Congress.
“He (Sibal) is a great lawyer, but he did not work hard like other workers do in Congress culture. He got a chance gradually, and with the blessings of Sonia Gandhi and the support of Rahul Gandhi, he got a place in the Union Cabinet directly.
“Such words coming from a person whom the Congress gave so much is unfortunate. Kapil Sibal does not know ABC of Congress, he does not understand the basic spirit of the party. Congress has made sacrifices for the country before and after Independence, which Sibal forgets."
Congress’s G-23 leaders will meet at Kapil Sibal’s residence on Wednesday to discuss the situation obtaining in the party in the aftermath of its embarrassing loss in the assembly elections in five states and the CWC’s endorsement of Sonia Gandhi’s continuance as president. Sources close to the Group of 23 leaders said they have also invited Congressmen who don’t constitute the bloc but feel changes are required, including at the leadership level, to revive its electoral fortunes.
The group, which has been critical of the leadership, had written to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 demanding an organisational overhaul. The decision to convene a meeting of the G-23 came on a day when Sonia Gandhi sought the resignation of Congress presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa following the party’s dismal performance in the assembly elections.
The group, which has been critical of the leadership, had written to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 demanding an organisational overhaul. The decision to convene a meeting of the G-23 came on a day when Sonia Gandhi sought the resignation of Congress presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa following the party’s dismal performance in the assembly elections.
Sibal, in his latest salvo targeting the leadership had said the Gandhis should step aside and give some other leader a chance to helm the party, provoking a backlash from Gandhi family loyalists who accused him of speaking the language of the BJP and RSS. “Leadership is in cuckoo land I want a ‘Sab ki Congress’. Some want a ‘Ghar ki Congress’,” Sibal told the Indian Express in an interview.
The G-23 has, however, got weakened over time with senior leader M Veerappa Moily distancing himself from the group, Jitin Prasada joining the BJP, and Mukul Wasnik not attending its meetings in recent times.
Meanwhile, reacting strongly to Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s criticism of the Gandhi family following the recent poll debacle suffered by the party, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that Sibal is ‘not rooted in Congress culture’, and he ‘doesn’t know ABC of the Congress’.
Gehlot remarks came after Sibal triggered a row with his comments that the Gandhis should step aside and give other leaders a chance to lead the Congress.
“He (Sibal) is a great lawyer, but he did not work hard like other workers do in Congress culture. He got a chance gradually, and with the blessings of Sonia Gandhi and the support of Rahul Gandhi, he got a place in the Union Cabinet directly.
“Such words coming from a person whom the Congress gave so much is unfortunate. Kapil Sibal does not know ABC of Congress, he does not understand the basic spirit of the party. Congress has made sacrifices for the country before and after Independence, which Sibal forgets.”
Gehlot said that no person from the Gandhi family became the Prime Minister, Chief Minister or even a Minister in the last 30 years.
“The people of the country want the Gandhi family to keep the Congress united… The country stands with the Gandhi family,” he added.
Gehlot also said that Sibal is making such statements out of frustration.
“What Kapil Sibal has thought is beyond comprehension. At a time when the party could not win elections, the leaders should have at least shown unity,” Gehlot said.
“The Congress will be there in the next century as well. The DNA of the country and the DNA of Congress are similar,” he added.
Sibal had earlier criticised the Congress’ decision to hold a brainstorming session in the wake of the party’s poor show in the recent Assembly elections in five states. He also advised the Gandhi family to part ways with the party leadership.
