Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Pramod Sawant to Take Oath as Goa CM Tomorrow; Mayawati to Chair BSP Meet over Poll Debacle

Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Pramod Sawant will take oath as the Chief Minister of Goa for the second term on Monday at 11 am in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, other Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of at least eight states. Read More
BSP Chief Mayawati will chair party meet at Lucknow to review party’s performance in recent debacle in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls at 10.30 am.
Indicating continued strains in the first family of the Samajwadi Party, senior party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Saturday said he was not invited for the important meeting of the legislature party, in which Akhilesh Yadav was unanimously elected the leader. “I have no information about the meeting. I tried to contact the SP leaders but I have not got any information about it," Shivpal told the media here. “Under these circumstances my going to the legislature party meeting will not be correct," he said. The SP MLA from Jaswant Nagar seat said he will work according to the will of the party, but at the same time wondered why he was not invited to the meet while all the other MLAs were. The younger brother of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav said that he fought on the party’s bicycle symbol and even campaigned for it in Karhal and many other places.
Of the 45 newly sworn-in Uttar Pradesh ministers, 22 have declared criminal cases against themselves and most of them face serious charges, poll rights body ADR said on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 45 of the total 53 ministers, including the chief minister. The affidavits of Sanjay Nishad and Jitin Prasada were unavailable for analysis on the election commission’s website at the time of bringing out this report, while details of ministers JPS Rathore, Narendra Kashyap, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, Jaswant Saini and Danish Azad Ansari were not analysed as they are currently not members of either the state assembly or the legislative council.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced to continue the scheme of providing free ration to 15 crore people of the state. A formal decision in this regard was taken in the first meeting of Yogi 2.0 cabinet held at Lok Bhavan on Saturday. “The first decision of the newly formed government in Uttar Pradesh is dedicated to 15 crore poor people," said CM Adityanath while making this announcement. Adityanath said that during the pandemic Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started the “Anna Yojana" with the aim of providing support to every citizen. From April 2020 till March 2022, about 80 crore people of the country benefitted from the scheme. At the same time, the state government had distributed free ration in addition to the central government.
With the sudden spurt in temperatures coupled with increased coal prices, Punjab is staring yet again at a severe power crisis, which will pose a major challenge to the newly installed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state. As thermal power plants contribute majorly to Punjab’s power supply, the unprecedented increase in prices of coal needed to fuel these plants has led to a jump in the cost of production. The state power companies are now contemplating power cuts or shutdown to tide over the looming crisis. The power situation has alarmed the farmers, with the paddy season beginning from June. The AAP government will have to ensure regular supply to farmers during June and July.
While the cabinet of Yogi Adityanath was sworn in on Friday, it could take a few more days for portfolio distribution among ministers. Fifty-two ministers took the oath in a grand swearing-in ceremony at Ekana stadium in Lucknow on Friday. Sources said the two deputy chief ministers, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, may be given charge of development-oriented ministries, with Maurya getting public works department (PWD) like before, while Pathak the urban development department. READ MORE
Sawant said he had sent invitations to all Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, and all top designated industrialists and missionaries. “It’s an open program, I invite everyone to the stadium before 10am. I will meet the public after 12pm. Preparations are underway, people are joyous,” he said.
State BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said people wearing black masks or black clothing will not be allowed inside the venue of the swearing-in ceremony. “People wearing black masks and black dresses will not be allowed inside the venue. However, the ceremony is open to all,” he said. In the Assembly polls held on February 14, results of which were declared on March 10, the BJP won 20 seats in the 40-member House, though it attained a comfortable majority after some Independents and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party extended support.
Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai has summoned a two-day session of the new Assembly from March 29 during which Chief Minister-designate Pramod Sawant, who is scheduled to take oath on March 28, will have to seek a vote of confidence, officials said on Friday. A new Speaker would be elected during the session, which is expected to complete a range of legislative business, including passing of bills and a vote-on-account (an exercise to deal with short-term expenditure needs of government), they said.
