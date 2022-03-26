Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: All Eyes on Portfolio Allocation in UP; Sonia to Meet Cong General Secretaries in Prep for Party Polls

Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with 52 ministers, including 18 in cabinet rank, was sworn in on Friday, suspense remains over portfolio allocation in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet. Read More
After taking oath as the Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister for the second time, Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said every promise made in the the BJP poll manifesto will be fulfilled on time and assured allround development of the state. Maurya expressed his gratitude towards the central BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, for appointing him as the deputy chief minister again.
He also expressed his gratitude towards the people and workers of the state. Talking to reporters at his official residence on Kalidas Marg, Maurya said, “Every promise made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (BJP manifesto) will be fulfilled on time and all-round development of Uttar Pradesh will be done." “With the motto of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas (everyone’s support, development, trust), every possible help will be provided to every person of the state without any discrimination while law and order will be maintained," he added.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday greeted his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, who assumed office as CM for a successive term. Stalin also greeted SP leader Akhilesh Yadav.
“Hearty congratulations to Thiru (Mr) Yogi adityanath on assuming the position of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. My best wishes to Thiru. Akhilesh Yadav on rebuilding the party and assuming the role of vibrant opposition to protect the democratic rights of the people," Stalin said in a tweet. After leading the BJP to a successive term in the just concluded assembly polls, Adityanath was sworn in as CM for a second time on Friday.
Hours after taking oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Friday held an introductory meeting with his new ministers at Lok Bhavan here. A senior government official said that Adityanath is likely to meet his cabinet members on Saturday.
“In this introductory meeting, the chief minister thanked the people of the state for reposing their faith in nationalism, safety, good governance and development," the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement. He also said that serving the people is the most pious work, and discharging duties with commitment and loyalty provides satisfaction.
Observing that honesty and transparency are extremely important in public life, the chief minister said the focus should be on performance-based work. The ministers should also keep a special watch on their private staff. They should visit their districts as in-charge ministers, do physical verification of development work and also take feedback from the people, Adityanath said.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of party general secretaries and state in-charges on March 26 to discuss organisational elections, the party’s membership drive and the current political situation besides planning agitational programmes. Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal will chair the meeting at the party headquarters and all general secretaries and state in-charges states have been asked to attend.
Sonia Gandhi, who is likely to attend the meeting, will review the progress of membership drive so far as well as the party’s future agitational programmes. The meeting comes in the wake of the party’s humiliating defeat in the recent assembly elections in five states.
Adityanath was administered the oath of office by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at the Ekana stadium here, with over 75,000 people from different walks of life, cheering him on.
Two deputy chief ministers were also sworn in along with the chief minister. They include Keshav Maurya — who recently lost the election, and Brajesh Pathak.
Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma in the previous government, has been dropped this time.
