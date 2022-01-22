Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Top BJP Leaders in West UP Today, Amit Shah to Campaign in Kairana, Nadda in Amroha, Bijnor

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Amid ban on political rallies, top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda will hit the ground on Saturday. In his first political programme in Uttar Pradesh after the polls were announced, Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a door-to-door campaign in support of the BJP candidate in the western UP constituency of Kairana. Read More
Denied ticket from Panaji, his late father’s constituency, former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar on Friday quit the BJP. He would contest the February 14 Assembly elections in the state from Panaji as independent, he announced here. The day before, the ruling BJP nominated from Panaji — which Manohar Parrikar had represented for over two decades — its sitting MLA Atanasio Monserrate, one of ten legislators who had joined the saffron party in July 2019 after quitting Congress. I was left with no other choice. I have resigned from the party and I would be contesting as an independent from Panaji," Utpal Parrikar told reporters.
Congress’ list of candidates for Uttarakhand polls will be released on Saturday… Harak Singh Rawat said that he wanted to serve Congress selflessly and everybody agreed to give him a chance. He will play an important role in strengthening the party: State Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal
As many as 51 candidates filed their nomination papers on Friday for the 18th Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, officials said. With these, the total number of nominations for the five Assembly constituencies in Mathura Lok Sabha constituency limits has swelled to 80, district returning officer Navneet Singh Chahal said. He said while 18 candidates filed their nominations for the Mathura Assembly constituency, seven each were for Goverdhan and Chhata on Friday. Another 13 nomination papers were filed for Mant Assembly constituency and six nominations for Baldeo Reserve Assembly constituency on the last day of filing the nominations here, the officials said.
BJP Punjab president Ashwani Kumar Sharma will contest from Pathankot assembly seat. Sharma is a former MLA from Pathankot. On Friday, BJP released its first list of 34 candidates, including 13 Sikhs, nine Dalits and two women, for the election to the 117-member Punjab Assembly. The BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). The BJP earlier used to fight 23 seats when it had an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal.
The nomination process for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls from Noida, Dadri and Jewar constituencies in Gautam Buddh Nagar ended on Friday, with 52 nominees putting forth their candidature, officials said. Officials said 23 nominations have been filed from Noida, 16 from Dadri and 13 from Jewar. Among those who have filed nominations are all three BJP’s sitting MLAs Pankaj Singh from Noida, Tejpal Nagar from Dadri and Dhirendra Singh from Jewar. The three assembly seats will go to polls on February 10 during the first phase of the elections. The scrutiny of nominations to these will take place on January 24, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 27, officials said.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had reached out to Congress president Sonia Gandhi with an offer for an alliance in the Goa Assembly poll but had failed to evoke any positive response from the grand old party, TMC national vice-president Pavan K Varma said. The Congress, which is not very keen on having an alliance with the TMC, called it an untrustworthy ally", which is trying to grow at its expense. Isolation of TMC at the national level has forced Mamata Banerjee to reach out to it, the Congress said. “Mamata Banerjee herself reached out to Sonia Gandhi a few weeks ago and had said let’s leave behind what has happened in the past and look forward to a new beginning in 2022. Soniaji said she will get back after discussing it with her party leadership. But till date there has been no response," Varma said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s first list of candidates announced on Friday for the February 20 Punjab polls is dominated by leaders who have either switched over from its former ally the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) or the state’s ruling Congress party. The BJP is contesting around 65 seats in alliance with the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt). It announced its first list of 34 seats on Friday. Around a third of the candidates on the list had either left the Congress or SAD in the run-up to the elections.
Shah’s choice of Kairana is significant as BJP leaders had alleged in the run-up to the 2017 assembly polls that a large number of Hindus were forced to migrate from the area due to threats. The BJP has fielded Mriganka Singh, eldest daughter of late Hukum Singh who had won the seat several times. Uttar Pradesh will have seven-phase polls starting from February 10.
Meanwhile, BJP President JP Nadda will be campaigning in Western UP districts of Amroha and Bijnor ahead of polling for first phase. Nadda will reach Bijnor on Saturday at 1:00 pm and will crucial meeting with the Vidhan Sabha officials of Bijnor, Nagina Muzaffarnagar at 1:30 pm.
The BJP national president will then reach Gajraula at 3:00 pm and will hold an important meeting with the office-bearers of Amroha, Moradabad and Meerut assemblies at the residence of MP Kanwar Singh Tanwar.
On Friday, Nadda held a review meeting with office-bearers of the 40 constituencies in Agra’s Braj region and discussed key issues. He held two rounds of meeting one with the party’s functionaries from 20 Assembly constituencies located in Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Mathura and Firozabad and the second with those in-charge of the 20 constituencies in Aligarh, Hathras, Etah and Mainpuri.
