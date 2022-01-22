Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Top BJP Leaders in West UP Today, Amit Shah to Campaign in Kairana, Nadda in Amroha, Bijnor

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had reached out to Congress president Sonia Gandhi with an offer for an alliance in the Goa Assembly poll but had failed to evoke any positive response from the grand old party, TMC national vice-president Pavan K Varma said. The Congress, which is not very keen on having an alliance with the TMC, called it an untrustworthy ally", which is trying to grow at its expense. Isolation of TMC at the national level has forced Mamata Banerjee to reach out to it, the Congress said. “Mamata Banerjee herself reached out to Sonia Gandhi a few weeks ago and had said let’s leave behind what has happened in the past and look forward to a new beginning in 2022. Soniaji said she will get back after discussing it with her party leadership. But till date there has been no response," Varma said.