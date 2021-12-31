Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Amit Shah to Address Public Meetings in UP Today; Sale for 19th Tranche of Electoral Bonds to Open on Jan 1

30 am, and then will have a ‘darshan’ of Ram Lalla at 11.00 am. After this, at around 11.30 am, he will address a public meeting. At 1.00 pm, Shah will address a public meeting in Sant Kabir Nagar. The Union minister is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Bareilly at 3.30 pm, and then address a public meeting in Bareilly at 5.00 pm.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday promised to the trading and business community that his party will eliminate the alleged ‘Inspector Raj’ and corruption from Punjab if it is voted to power in the 2022 state assembly polls. Bharadwaj heard the problems of the trading and business community here.

“The main problem for all the traders is the ‘Inspector Raj’. Officers and leaders together loot business here by collecting bribes, he said. He said that when the AAP formed the government in Delhi in 2015, the businessmen used to be harassed by the officers. Then a decision was taken that no inspector or officer will go to any factory or industry, he said, adding that many problems of the traders then got resolved on their own.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday said the state is the top performer in the five parameters of self-reliance, and its economy is better than Delhi’s which has “spoiled” its economy by “giving freebies”. “We have set our targets in the direction of ‘aatamnirbhar Haryana’ for achieving the goal of making India a five trillion economy as visualised by Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi.

While realizing the dream of Atmanirbhar Haryana and Atmanirbhar Bharat, we will strengthen the economy of the state and the country,” he said, according to a government statement. Speaking at a programme organised by a national Hindi daily here, he said five parameters have been set for self-reliance including strengthening the economy, improving infrastructure, improving systems, demography and attracting investments.

“Among these, Haryana is in a much better position than other states of the country in terms of economy. Even our economy is better than the national capital Delhi. While the income of Delhi state is good but they have spoiled their economy by giving freebies. On the contrary, in Haryana we are making our citizens responsible,” he said.

