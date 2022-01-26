Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The Congress on Tuesday released its second list of 23 candidates for Punjab assembly elections, fielding former chief minister Harcharan Singh Brar’s daughter-in-law Karan Brar from Muktsar. With this, the party has so far announced 109 candidates of the total 117 assembly seats in Punjab. Read More
The Bharatiya Janata Party will give grandeur and divinity to the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura in line with the “Kashi model" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says Uttar Pradesh power minister Shrikant Sharma. “Who else apart from the BJP can do this?" the BJP’s Mathura candidate for the February-March assembly elections told CNN- News18 in an interview during his campaign in his constituency on Tuesday. READ MORE
Sanjeev Balyan, Union minister and prominent Jat face of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), warned people of Uttar Pradesh that communal riots like the 2013 Kairana incident would be repeated, if Samajwadi Party is voted to power. READ MORE
The SAD (Sanyukt), an ally of the BJP, on Tuesday announced its two remaining candidates for next month’s Punjab assembly polls. Gurpal Singh Goldy will contest from Raikot seat and Harshit Kumar Sheetal from Payal assembly constituency, according to the party. The party had earlier announced 13 candidates. The Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), which is led by Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, is contesting the state assembly polls in alliance with the BJP and the former chief minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress.
The Election Commission of India(ECI) has decided to courier coloured Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) to newly enrolled voters via post, a senior official said on Tuesday. The service was launched on January 25 which is celebrated as National Voters’ Day. We will start sending the voter cards directly to recipients by post. The service will be officially launched on National Voters’ Day, he said.
The Congress on Tuesday released its second list of 23 candidates for Punjab assembly elections, fielding former chief minister Harcharan Singh Brar’s daughter-in-law Karan Brar from Muktsar. With this, the party has so far announced 109 candidates of the total 117 assembly seats in Punjab.
The Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) on Tuesday announced its third list of six candidates for the Goa Assembly elections scheduled to be held on February 14. With this, the Mamata Banerjee-led party has declared a total of 24 candidates for the upcoming polls. READ MORE
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused the Uttar Pradesh Police of assaulting students and vandalising their hostel in Prayagraj for allegedly protesting against unemployment in the city. Sharing a purported video of the incident on Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said, It is highly condemnable that police in Prayagraj are thrashing students and vandalising their lodges and hostels.
The BJP on Tuesday declared names of eight more candidates including two women — Gudiya Katheriya from Auraiya and Poonam Sankhwar from Rasulabad in Kanpur Dehat. The party declared Sanjeev Kumar Diwakar from Jalesar constituency and Veerendra Verma from Marhara seat in Etah district.
The Congress on Tuesday targeted the BJP over a purported video clip of Union minister Sanjeev Baliyan making derogatory remarks against Brahmins. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged that the remarks made in the clip, which has gone viral, show the anti-Brahmin, anti-Dalit mindset of the BJP. She also alleged that BJP leaders have made such casteist remarks against Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the past. “The Uttar Pradesh government, the central government and the BJP leadership should apologise for the shameful remarks made by the union minister," she said.
Opposition BJP on Tuesday slammed the West Bengal government’s decision to launch the neighbourhood learning center project claiming that it will compromise the security of the students and the teachers alike. Party state spokesman Samik Bhattacharya told the media that the state government instead of ensuring that classes resume immediately in the educational institutions, is resorting to gimmicks like launching the neighbourhood learning project which will not benefit the vast majority of primary and pre-primary students.
The Congress on Tuesday targeted the BJP over a purported video clip of Union minister Sanjeev Baliyan making derogatory remarks against Brahmins. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged that the remarks made in the clip, which has gone viral, show the anti-Brahmin, anti-Dalit mindset of the BJP. She also alleged that BJP leaders have made such casteist remarks against Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the past. “The Uttar Pradesh government, the central government and the BJP leadership should apologise for the shameful remarks made by the union minister,” she said.
The BJP on Tuesday declared names of eight more candidates including two women — Gudiya Katheriya from Auraiya and Poonam Sankhwar from Rasulabad in Kanpur Dehat. The party declared Sanjeev Kumar Diwakar from Jalesar constituency and Veerendra Verma from Marhara seat in Etah district. It has named Mamtesh Shakya from Patiyali and Hari Om Verma from Amanpur (both in Kasganj district). The party has decided to field Priyaranjan Ashu Diwakar from Kishani seat in Mainpuri district.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.