Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP to Release Punjab Manifesto Today; SP Candidate Booked in Prayagraj Over 'Cash Distribution'

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh welcomed Laddi into the party fold in Batala. BJP candidate from Batala Fatehjang Bajwa was also present.

Laddi along with Bajwa, who is the younger brother of senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, had first joined the BJP after quitting the Congress on December 28 in Delhi. However, six days after joining the saffron party, Laddi had returned to Congress fold and rejoined the Punjab’s ruling outfit in the presence of AICC in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the iron ore mining in Goa will be resumed as soon as his party comes to power in the state after the Assembly elections. He was speaking at a public meeting in Curchorem constituency in South Goa district, a part of the mining belt. Congress will restart the mining industry as soon as the party forms government, Gandhi said, campaigning ahead of the February 14 elections. He questioned the seriousness of the ruling BJP’s assurance that mining will be resumed within six months.

“BJP leaders say that they will resume mining. Then why didn’t they do it in the last five years?” he asked. Gandhi also said that all projects which are detrimental to the coastal state’s interests will be scrapped, including three projects which would affect the Mollem Wildlife Sanctuary.

