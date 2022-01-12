Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Nearly 60 BJP MLAs May Not Get Tickets; Will Announce Punjab CM Face Next Week, Says Kejriwal

He was directed to join the police investigation on Wednesday. The former Punjab minister had been asked not to leave the country till the next date of hearing.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Mann alleged that a “weak” case was registered against Majithia. “There was a deal between Channi and the Badal family even before the FIR that Congress government would file a weak case against Majithia and no concrete action would be taken. That’s why the Congress government did not arrest Majithia even after FIR or the rejection of his anticipatory bail from the Mohali court,” Mann alleged in a statement here.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday entered into an argument with the police during campaigning for party candidates in Asansol Municipal Corporation election after his rally was stopped there for allegedly flouting Covid safety norms. While the police claimed that Ghosh was campaigning with a large number of people and stopped him from canvassing, the former state BJP president denied the charge and asserted that only five party members were with him.

“The West Bengal Police personnel are working under the instruction of the Trinamool Congress. People want to meet me, interact with me. If they want to talk to me when I am having morning tea, can they be added to the list of campaigners? But they cannot deter us in this way. We will campaign within the ambit of SEC guidelines,” he said. He was seen having an altercation with police officials.

Bahujan Samaj Party’s Punjab president Jasvir Singh Garhi has urged the Election Commission to reschedule polls in the state in view of the Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Voting in Punjab is scheduled to take place on February 14 while counting of votes will be held on March 10.

In a statement here, Garhi said the 645th Jayanti of Guru Ravidas falls on February 16 and, like every year, thousands of followers of Guru Ravidas will leave from Punjab, especially Doaba area, in special trains for his birthplace Govardhanpur Kanshi Banaras on February 13-14 for paying obeisance there. This will deprive them of their voting right as they will be in Banaras on the polling day for Punjab that is February 14, he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.