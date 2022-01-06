Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) was allegedly responsible for stalling the cavalcade of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Piareana village of Ferozepur on Wednesday. Read More
PM Modi Security Breach: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed regret over the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab and said that he has full respect for the PM. CM Channi said that the state government is ready for enquiry if there was any lapse in the security. READ MORE
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: As many as 82,939 voters have been added and 27,917 deleted from the electoral roll from across the three assembly constituencies in Gautam Buddh Nagar ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, officials said on Wednesday. Overall, Gautam Buddh Nagar has 16,23,545 people enrolled in the voter list as on date, District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj said.In terms of assembly constituencies, Noida has 6,90,231 voters, followed by Dadri with 5,86,889 and Jewar 3,46,425, he said. This time, 82,939 voters have been added to the electoral roll and 27,017 have been deleted from the list, he added.
Targeting his own party’s government over inflation and unemployment, local BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Wednesday said important resources of the country were being sold in the name of privatisation. Stressing that the country is passing through a difficult time, Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to his constituency, said inflation is touching the sky and unemployment is increasing rapidly. To add to the woes, vital resources of the country are being sold in the name of privatisation, he said, adding, “Think what will happen to the country when everything is sold."
PM Modi Security Breach: Punjab BJP leaders on Wednesday alleged that the state police was instructed not to allow party workers from reaching the rally site at Ferozepur where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to lay foundation stones of development projects. Modi, who landed in Punjab’s Bathinda and had to take the road route to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur because of inclement weather, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by some farmers, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a “major lapse" in his security.
Over 14.66 lakh voters in the age group of 18-19 years will be exercising their franchise for the first time in this year’s Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, officials said on Wednesday. A total of 52,80,882 voters’ names have been added during revision of electoral rolls. The figure comprises 23,92,258 men, 28,86,988 women and 1,636 transgenders, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ajay Shukla said, while releasing the final electoral rolls here.
Reacting to the alleged security lapse during the prime minister’s Punjab visit, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the responsibility of the SPG and IB should be fixed as they are primarily responsibility for the PM’s security. He said the local police only works in their coordination. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Wednesday stuck at a flyover for around 15 to 20 minutes while on his way to a rally in Punjab.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday claimed allocation of huge tracts of land to the armed forces in tourist areas of Jammu and Kashmir confirmed the intention of the Centre to “convert Jammu & Kashmir into a military garrison". The former chief minister was reacting to reports in a section of the media about 50 hectares of land being transferred to the Army under the Strategic Areas Act in Gulmarg and Sonamarg areas of Kashmir.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday disbursed the quarterly pension directly into the accounts of 98.28 lakh beneficiaries and said his government fully understands the pain of the deprived sections of society. Around Rs 2,955 crore was disbursed on the occasion.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s proposed Vijay Rath Yatra in Gonda and Ayodhya later this week has been postponed. Programmes of the party president slated for January 7, 8 and 9 have been postponed and new dates will be announced soon, a party leader told PTI on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.
Any lapse in the security of the prime minister is unacceptable, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Wednesday after Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit was cut short as he was stranded on a flyover for 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters. AAP spokesperson and co-in charge of the party’s political affairs in Punjab Raghav Chadha also said every state government should rise above all political differences and provide “the highest level of security" to the prime minister.
The BKU(K), however, said that the sit-in was pre-planned and not organised with the intention of blocking PM Modi’s entry to Ferozepur rally. “We were not aware that PM would travel by road as we were told, he would reach the rally site by a helicopter. We were already protesting on the spot and came to know about the PM’s journey only after his cavalcade had taken a U-turn,” the organisation’s general secretary Baldev Singh Zira was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying.
A delegation of the BJP will meet the Punjab governor regarding the incident on Thursday. Punjab BJP leaders on Wednesday alleged that the state police was instructed not to allow party workers from reaching the rally site at Ferozepur where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to lay foundation stones of development projects.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said the Congress has no right to remain in power in Punjab after the security lapse. It was not only a security lapse but an attempt to physically harm the PM, he said in a video statement, adding that Modi is not a PM of the BJP but of the country.
The leader did not give any reason for the postponement of the programme. According to party sources, Akhilesh Yadav was proposed to visit Gonda and Ayodhya on January 7, 8 and 9 and address public meetings.
The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday decided to give a one-time grant of Rs 1,000 to widows, destitute women, dependent children and disabled people. This will be over and above the monthly pension of Rs 1,500 being given to them. This financial assistance will be credited directly into their bank accounts. This one-time grant will cost the state exchequer Rs 277.13 crore and benefitting 27.71 lakh beneficiaries, according to an official release.
