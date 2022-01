Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: EC Bans Exit Polls in UP; Akhilesh Says 'BJP Shaken to Core, That's Why Conducting Door-to-Door'

The Punjab Lok Congress Party (PLC) on Saturday changed the candidature from the Nakodar seat from where former Indian hockey team captain Ajit Pal Singh was nominated as it announced another list of candidates for the next month’s assembly polls. Besides, four candidates of the former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh-led PLC will now fight the polls on the BJP symbol, a Punjab BJP leader said on Saturday.

A few days back, the PLC had announced a list of 22 candidates, nominating ex-captain of Indian hockey team Ajit Pal Singh from Nakodar. The 74-year-old Ajit Pal Singh was one of the prominent faces of the PLC for the February 20 polls.

In a new list announced on Saturday, the PLC has replaced the former Indian hockey captain with Shammi Kumar Kalyan from Nakodar. When contacted, Ajit Pal Singh said his name could not be enrolled in the voting list in Punjab.