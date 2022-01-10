Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP's Michael Lobo to Join Goa Cong Ahead of Polls; Samyukta Samaj Morcha Denies Alliance with AAP

Jan 10, 2022 06:44 IST

Noida Polls: E-rickshaws for Disabled, Postal Ballot Option for Elderly, COVID Patients

E-rickshaws will be made available for persons with disabilities to facilitate them to vote during elections in the three assembly constituencies in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the district administration said on Saturday. For elderly people and COVID-19 positive voters, there will be an option for postal ballot, District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj said. Altogether, there are 16,23,545 voters enrolled across the three constituencies of Noida, Dadri and Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Of these, 9,02,394 are male, 7,21,052 female and 99 are enrolled under the third gender, officials said. The assembly elections would be held on February 10 in the district and the results would be announced on March 10, Yathiraj told reporters in presence of Police Commissioner Alok Singh. "There will be adequate safety measures for persons with disabilities and elderly voters. E-rickshaws will be made available for persons with disabilities to facilitate voting for them. For elderly people there will be an option for postal ballot. They may or may not choose it," he said.