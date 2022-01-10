Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP's Michael Lobo to Join Goa Cong Ahead of Polls; Samyukta Samaj Morcha Denies Alliance with AAP

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: In a major setback to Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa ahead of polls, sitting MLA and BJP minister Michael Lobo is expected to join the Congress party. While in Punjab, Samyukta Samaj Morcha will not form an alliance with AAP for Punjab assembly polls. Read More
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday claimed that a senior BJP leader met him at his residence, whom he offered to contest on his party’s ticket in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls if the ruling outfit denies him the chance. He also claimed that Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel is in touch with the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) for the polls. Rajbhar added that several BJP ministers are in touch with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Rajbhar’s party has forged an alliance with the SP for the state assembly polls slated to begin from February 10. Speaking to a news channel, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief said BJP ministers meet Akhilesh Yadav late in the night and then the SP chief seeks his opinion.
E-rickshaws will be made available for persons with disabilities to facilitate them to vote during elections in the three assembly constituencies in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the district administration said on Saturday. For elderly people and COVID-19 positive voters, there will be an option for postal ballot, District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj said. Altogether, there are 16,23,545 voters enrolled across the three constituencies of Noida, Dadri and Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Of these, 9,02,394 are male, 7,21,052 female and 99 are enrolled under the third gender, officials said. The assembly elections would be held on February 10 in the district and the results would be announced on March 10, Yathiraj told reporters in presence of Police Commissioner Alok Singh. “There will be adequate safety measures for persons with disabilities and elderly voters. E-rickshaws will be made available for persons with disabilities to facilitate voting for them. For elderly people there will be an option for postal ballot. They may or may not choose it," he said.
In the first exclusive interview after the model code of conduct came into effect, Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that along with allies, SP may cross 400 seats in the upcoming UP assembly polls. Speaking at the News18 Agenda Uttar Pradesh, in Lucknow, the SP chief also claimed the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could not fulfil the promises made in its Sankalp Patra. READ MORE
Nearly 9,000 personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police and home guards, along with 34 companies of paramilitary troops, will be deployed across Gautam Buddh Nagar for assembly elections, Police Commissioner Alok Singh said Saturday. Elections to the three assembly constituencies of Noida, Dadri and Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh are scheduled on February 10 during the first phase of polling in the state. Singh said security assessment in the district has been completed as joint teams of the state government, police and other departments have toured polling stations sites and studied their criticality and vulnerability. “A security plan for the whole district has been prepared, keeping every aspect in mind and in compliance of criteria set by the Election Commission," Singh, flanked by District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj and Joint Police Commissioner Love Kumar, said.
Congress on Sunday released its second list of candidates for the Goa assembly elections. In this list, seven candidates have been named for the February 14 single-phase polls for the 40-member state assembly. The names of candidates were finalised after a meeting of the central election committee of the Congress, and it was chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi, according to a statement. The candidates in this list are Jitendra Gaonkar, Rodolf Louis Fernandes, Rajesh Faldessai, Manisha Shenvi Usgaonkar, Viriato Fernandes, Olencio Simoes and Avertano Furtado. Congress had last month declared the names of eight candidates for the elections.
The Samajwadi Party on Sunday urged the Election Commission to remove some top UP government officials, alleging that they are functioning like “workers" of the ruling BJP. Separately, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too sought the removal of some officials, who according to it are working as “agents of the BJP". In a statement issued here, Samajwadi Party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said a memorandum was submitted to the poll panel in this regard. According to the memorandum, the SP alleged that Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar are working like “workers of the BJP". “They should be removed with immediate effect. Without removing them, conducting free and fair polls will not be possible," the memorandum said. In the letter, Awanish Kumar Awasthi was referred to as the deputy chief secretary, the post which does not exist.
