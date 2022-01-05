Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday termed the state opposition as the ‘followers of Kans’, not Krishna and said that they should fear Lord Krishna for giving birth to unscrupulous elements like ‘Kans’ and for burning the state in the fire of hatred. He attacked the Samajwadi party for ‘instigating Jawahar Bagh riots’. Read More
Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said the BJP is the only party that can take care of the state’s security and economic challenges and he slammed the Congress and AAP of making poll promises which can’t be fulfilled. Amarinder Singh also claimed his party’s alliance with the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal-Sanyukt for the next year’s Assembly polls is in the national and state’s interest. The former chief minister had formed his own party, Punjab Lok Congress, after quitting the ruling Congress in the state following his unceremonious exit as the CM last year.
Launching a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party for instigating Jawahar Bagh riots, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday termed the opposition as the ‘followers of Kans’, not Krishna and said that they should fear Lord Krishna for giving birth to unscrupulous elements like ‘Kans’ and for burning the state in the fire of hatred. READ MORE
Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Tuesday said only Union minister Nitin Gadkari can bridge the differences between their two parties and hinted at the Bihar formula for sharing power in the state. Sattar, a minister of state in the Maharashtra government, made the remarks after a meeting with Gadkari here, during which he discussed highway projects in the Marathwada region.
The RSS will hold a three-day coordination meeting of the chief functionaries of various organisations “inspired" by the outfit, here from Wednesday. The ‘Samanvay Baithak’ (coordination meeting), to be held at Annojiguda here, would be attended by top functionaries of the various organisations affiliated to the RSS, Sangh sources here said on Tuesday.
PM Modi to visit Ferozepur, Punjab today. He will lay foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 cr. These projects include Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur &two new medical colleges at Kapurthala &Hoshiarpur, the PMO said in a statement.
Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik on Tuesday said registering cases against opposition leaders in West Bengal has become a habit of the Mamata Banerjee government, but the BJP will continue its fight against the ‘unjust’ attitude of the ruling Trinamool Congress. Talking to reporters here, the BJP leader said in West Bengal the public opinion was clearly in favour of democracy.
To mark Phase 11 of the ambitious ‘Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra’, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will visit Ayodhya on January 8, 9. All eyes are on Yadav’s detailed schedule of the visit to Ayodhya as UP assembly polls 2022 inch closer. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has been accusing Yadav’s father and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav of opening fire on Karsevaks during the Ram Temple Movement in the 90s. It will be interesting to see if Yadav’s visit to Ayodhya gives political ammo to BJP ahead of the crucial 2022 polls. READ MORE
To mark Phase 11 of the ambitious ‘Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra’, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will visit Ayodhya on January 8, 9. All eyes are on Yadav’s detailed schedule of the visit to Ayodhya as UP assembly polls 2022 inch closer. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has been accusing Yadav’s father and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav of opening fire on Karsevaks during the Ram Temple Movement in the 90s. It will be interesting to see if Yadav’s visit to Ayodhya gives political ammo to BJP ahead of the crucial 2022 polls. READ MORE
Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Tuesday said that the opposition parties can win one of the two Rajya Sabha seats, which will fall vacant in March, if they field a consensus candidate. He also hinted that a political leader, rather than someone from a non-political background, may be fielded. Both the seats are held by the Congress at present.
The Election Commission will hold a virtual meeting with top officials and representatives of political parties from Manipur on Wednesday, sources said. Manipur is one of the five states where assembly elections are due and the virtual meet is part of the poll panel’s exercise to take stock of the situation. The commission has already visited Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand in the last few days to take stock of the poll preparedness there.
Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Tuesday said only Union minister Nitin Gadkari can bridge the differences between their two parties and hinted at the Bihar formula for sharing power in the state. Sattar, a minister of state in the Maharashtra government, made the remarks after a meeting with Gadkari here, during which he discussed highway projects in the Marathwada region.
“If the BJP leadership in Delhi desires, anything can happen. After all, it allowed junior alliance partner (JD-U) to take the lead in Bihar,” Sattar told PTI. The BJP gave the post of the Bihar chief minister to Nitish Kumar despite emerging as the single largest party in the 2020 assembly elections.
Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik on Tuesday said registering cases against opposition leaders in West Bengal has become a habit of the Mamata Banerjee government, but the BJP will continue its fight against the ‘unjust’ attitude of the ruling Trinamool Congress. Talking to reporters here, the BJP leader said in West Bengal the public opinion was clearly in favour of democracy.
Asked about the spate of police cases registered against BJP leaders after the defeat of the saffron party in the last assembly polls in West Bengal, Pramanik said, It is their habit. We think that we have to keep on fighting against their unjust attitude. He said after the 2021 assembly polls, the BJP’s position in West Bengal has got strengthened. We are confident that in the days to come, the BJP will further consolidate its position in the state,” the Lok Sabha MP said.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.