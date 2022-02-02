Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Priyanka Gandhi to Launch Congress Manifesto in U’khand Today; Amit Shah to Campaign in Aligarh, Badaun

Channi filed his nomination papers from Chamkaur Sahib seat.

The BJP on Tuesday announced a list of 17 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh polls and did not include Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit and minister Swati Singh in it while Brijesh Pathak’s seat was changed. The names announced on Tuesday included candidates for all the nine Assembly seats in Lucknow.

Ashutosh Shukla has been fielded from Bhagwantnagar in Unnao district where Hriday Narain Dikshit is the outgoing MLA. Rajrejeshwar Singh, who has taken voluntary retirement after being deputed to the Enforcement Directorate from the Uttar Pradesh police, has been fielded from Sarojini Nagar, the seat of outgoing minister Swati Singh. Both Swati Singh and her husband Daya Shankar Singh had been vying for the Sarojini Nagar seat.

Incumbent Lucknow (central) MLA and minister Brijesh Pathak has been fielded from Lucknow Cantonment, burying speculations of the new entrant in the BJP Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, being fielded from there. Aparna Yadav had contested from the seat in the previous elections but had faced defeat.

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said it nominated former deputy speaker of Manipur assembly T Thangzalam Haokip for the upcoming state election. Haokip’s names featured in the second list of the Shiv Sena which was released during the day. He will contest from the Henglep constituency in Churachandpur district. He was earlier a member of the BJP.

The Shiv Sena’s second list contained one more candidate, Toijam Debananda Singh, who was nominated for the Keirao seat. The Shiv Sena which will be contesting the Manipur assembly elections for the first time released its first list of six candidates on Monday and most of them are greenhorns.

The Congress on Tuesday released its second list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Manipur assembly election. Former minister Ningthoujam Biren Singh and legislator Pukhrem Sharatchandra Singh are among the nominees featured in the second list.

