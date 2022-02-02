Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Priyanka Gandhi to Launch Congress Manifesto in U’khand Today; Amit Shah to Campaign in Aligarh, Badaun

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: As many as 931 candidates, including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, on Tuesday filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, officials said. Tuesday was the last day for filing nominations. A total of 2,279 candidates have filed their nomination papers, said Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju. Read More
The BJP on Tuesday announced a list of 17 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh polls and did not include d minister Swati Singh in it while Brijesh Pathak’s seat was changed. The names announced on Tuesday included candidates for all the nine Assembly seats in Lucknow.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address members of the BJP on Budget, Aatmnirbhar Bharat via videoconferencing today at 11 am.
Saharanpur to Agra, the Western Uttar Pradesh (UP) belt going to polls in the earlier phases in the next two weeks, has often determined the mood of the state’s assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept this area the last elections. This time, it faces a strong challenge from the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance, but it has an ally of its own – law and order. READ MORE
Punjab BSP chief Jasvir Singh Garhi on Tuesday claimed Barjinder Singh Hussainpur has filed his nomination from Nawanshahr on a “fake" party ticket despite its official candidate already submitting his papers. BSP nominee Nachhattar Pal had filed his nomination a couple of days ago. Hussainpur, however, in a video message later, said he was misled by some people and would withdraw his nomination on Wednesday. An official release on behalf of Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Vishesh Sarangal here said that Hussainpur had filed his papers as a BSP nominee.
The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said it nominated former deputy speaker of Manipur assembly T Thangzalam Haokip for the upcoming state election. Haokip’s names featured in the second list of the Shiv Sena which was released during the day. He will contest from the Henglep constituency in the Churachandpur district. He was earlier a member of the BJP.
The Congress on Tuesday released its second list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Manipur assembly election. Former minister Ningthoujam Biren Singh and legislator Pukhrem Sharatchandra Singh are among the nominees featured in the second list. The party had on January 22 released the first list of 40 candidates with former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh contesting from Thoubal assembly seat.
Punjab Congress leader Mohinder Singh Kaypee on Tuesday alleged his party “played fraud" with him by not giving him a poll ticket despite the assurance of changing the candidate from Adampur constituency in Jalandhar. The Congress had on January 15 announced Sukhwinder Kotli as its candidate for the Adampur (SC) seat. Kaypee was miffed over the denial of the ticket to him. Kaypee, a former Punjab Congress chief, claimed that he was assured by the party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary that he would be fielded from the Adampur seat.
Ashutosh Shukla has been fielded from Bhagwantnagar in Unnao district where Hriday Narain Dikshit is the outgoing MLA. Rajrejeshwar Singh, who has taken voluntary retirement after being deputed to the Enforcement Directorate from the Uttar Pradesh police, has been fielded from Sarojini Nagar, the seat of outgoing minister Swati Singh. Both Swati Singh and her husband Daya Shankar Singh had been vying for the Sarojini Nagar seat.
Incumbent Lucknow (central) MLA and minister Brijesh Pathak has been fielded from Lucknow Cantonment, burying speculations of the new entrant in the BJP Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, being fielded from there. Aparna Yadav had contested from the seat in the previous elections but had faced defeat.
The Shiv Sena’s second list contained one more candidate, Toijam Debananda Singh, who was nominated for the Keirao seat. The Shiv Sena which will be contesting the Manipur assembly elections for the first time released its first list of six candidates on Monday and most of them are greenhorns.
