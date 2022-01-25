Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Tells Nadda To Decide Remaining Candidates in 3 States; Saffron Party May Drop 80 MLAs in UP

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: With less than a month until the start of Assembly elections in five states in February, the Bharatiya Janata Party has delegated authority to the party’s national president JP Nadda to decide on the names of candidates for the remaining seats in Goa, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, news agency ANI quoted party sources as saying.

So far, the party has announced 165 candidates in Uttar Pradesh, out of a total of 403, and 34 candidates in Punjab, out of a total of 65. The party, on the other hand, has declared candidates for 59 of the 70 seats in Uttarakhand. In Goa, the BJP has announced 34 candidates for the 40 available seats. The BJP’s Central Election Committee is set to meet today at the party’s headquarters.

ANI quoted the sources as saying that the BJP CEC will meet to discuss the elections in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur. In addition, the meeting for the Punjab elections will take place on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Express, quoting sources, reported that in a high-level meeting on Monday, the BJP finalised the remaining candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with around 80 sitting MLAs likely to be dropped and seats changed for nearly a dozen in total.

The party’s core committee met at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, with Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in attendance. The Central Election Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will meet on Tuesday to finalise the list.

In other news, within 24 hours after sending showcause letters to two BJP leaders in West Bengal — Joy Prakash Majumdar and Ritesh Tiwari — the saffron party suspended them temporarily. In a letter issued by the Office Secretary Pranmoy Roy, it has been said that as part of disciplinary action the BJP has temporarily suspended both the leaders.

The saffron party is conducting an enquiry and both the leaders will remain suspended till the enquiry is over. The two leaders were indulging in anti-party activities publicly. Though, there was no immediate reaction available from the BJP regarding the suspension of the leaders, sources in the party said that the action was taken on the direction of West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar. The party state unit has taken the permission of the central leadership before initiating action against the two leaders.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.