Assembly Elections 2022 Updates: Amid Omicron Scare, EC's Key Poll Meet on Monday; Harish Rawat Likely to Meet RaGa Today, CM Yogi in Ayodhya

>Assembly Elections 2022 Updates: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat and Congress Legislature Party leader Pritam Singh are likely to meet Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi today. This has come two days after Rawat accused the party organisation of not co-operating with him. Sources, however, said the current situation in the state will be discussed along with preparations for the assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya today, where he will be accompanied by Union AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The two will inauguarte the government ayurvedic college. Apart from this, the CM will also throw open a 50-bed AYUSH hospital, 250 ayurvedic dispensaries and AYUSH health wellness centres for Unnao, Shravasti, Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Sambhal and Mirzapur. Yogi will also address a public meeting in Ayodhya, following which he will go to Bahraich to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 98 projects worth Rs 35 crore.

Here are all the latest poll-related updates:

Advertisement

• BJP national president JP Nadda will address a Mahila Rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Sagolband at 12:30 pm.

• Amid the Omicron scare, sources said that the Election Commission will hold a meeting on December 27 with Health Secretary to take final decision on Assembly polls.

• Top Congress leaders on Thursday spoke to Harish Rawat and sought to mollify him after his public outburst against party leaders, sources said. This came after Rawat created a flutter in the political circles, alleging non-cooperation from his organisation and noting that he sometimes feels it is time for him to rest.

• The sources said the senior leaders sought to know from Rawat the reasons behind his criticism. He was asked to continue to work towards ensuring the party’s victory in the upcoming polls, they said. Rawat would be attending a series of meeting in Delhi on Friday on Uttarakhand polls. Meanwhile, Congress MP from Punjab Manish Tewari also criticised the party leadership.

Advertisement

• “First Assam. Then Punjab. Now Uttarakhand..Bhog Poora Hi Paun Gaye. (Will finish completely). Kasar na rahe jawe koi (No effort will be spared)," he said in a cryptic tweet. Tewari is a member of the G-23 group within the Congress which had sought organisational overhaul of the party. Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal also said Thursday he shares Rawat’s feelings but that his dissatisfaction is an organisational matter which will be sorted out in a day or two in consultation with the party high command.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.