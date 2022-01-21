Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: JP Nadda to Hold Meetings in Agra, Bareilly; BJP Offered 2 Seats to Parrikar's Son, Says Goa CM

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP president JP Nadda will undertake a door-to-door campaign in Bareilly and hold organisational meetings with party leaders in different parts of western Uttar Pradesh on Friday, its chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said. Party sources said that Home Minister Amit Shah may visit Mathura on Saturday for holding political meetings. Read More
The BJP on Thursday released its first list of 59 candidates for the polls to the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest from his current constituency Khatima. Union minister Pralhad Joshi said the list has five women, and asserted that the party will fight the polls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Uttarakhand and also the work of its state government. The party, which had won 57 seats in 2017, has dropped around 10 sitting MLAs. State BJP president Madan Kaushik will again contest from Haridwar, while names of ministers like Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat are also in the list. Fifteen candidates are Brahmins and three from the trading community, Joshi noted.
Gurjar leader Avtar Singh Bhadana on Thursday announced he will fight the Uttar Pradesh assembly poll from Jewar as a Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate, amid speculation that he will take back nomination as he is COVID-19 infected. Party sources had earlier in the day said that he would withdraw his nomination and new candidate would be declared Friday. Bhadana, the sitting MLA from Meerapur seat in Muzaffarnagar, had recently quit the BJP and joined the RLD, which is fighting the election in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. The 64-year-old Gurjar leader had earlier this week filed his nomination from Jewar which goes to polls on February 10 during the first phase of UP assembly elections.
The Samajwadi Party said former Congress leader Imran Masood has extended support to it, amid reports of his resentment with the party after the denial’ of ticket from the Saharanpur’s Nakud seat. “Former senior leader Congress Imran Masood has given support to the SP with his supporters," the party tweeted on Thursday. The SP also shared Masood’s with party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Masood has been demanding that he be fielded from the Nakud seat but according to party sources, former UP minister Dharam Pal Saini, who recently joined the SP after quitting the ruling BJP, is likely to be fielded from there. A purported video of Masood had recently surfaced on social media, in which he is being seen saying that he was “treated like a dog, made to touch feet".
Former Samajwadi Party MLA Pramod Gupta, relative of the party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and Priyanka Maurya, the face of Congress’ ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ poster in Uttar Pradesh, joined the BJP here on Thursday. Gupta’s joining comes a day after Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi on Wednesday. The duo joined the party in the presence of former state unit president, and head of the BJP Joining Committee, Laxmikant Bajpai. “An important political name and a member of Samajwadi Party family and former MLA of Auraiya, Pramod Guptaji is joining the BJP family today," Bajpai said welcoming Gupta.
In battleground Goa, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee attacks Congress as the alliance with the national party did not take place and blamed them for not taking the offer. Banerjee stated that TMC Vice President Pawan Verma met P Chidambaram on December 24 to offer an alliance but there was no reply from the Congress party. “Mr Chidambaram misleading the people to serve his parties own political interest. He is saying there is no concrete offer from TMC. Pawan Verma met him in Lodhi Road and requested him. This is extremely not right," he said, adding “Every vote to Congress is voting BJP".
Avtar Singh Bhadana, candidate of Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance for Jewar constituency, on Thursday announced that he will not contest elections as he is tested positive for Covid-19. Sources close to Bhadana, a four-time MP, said that he has taken his nomination back and soon after, the name of one advocate — Indraveer Bhati – surfaced as an alternate candidate. The announcement brought a cheer in the opposition camp — that of sitting MLA and BJP leader Dhirendra Singh — as many consider that Badhana’s candidature has at least ensured a fight on the seat. However, the happiness for the BJP was short-lived as, by evening, Bhadana came back with a negative Covid-19 report.
The Congress on Thursday released another list of five candidates for the February 14 Goa Assembly elections. With this, the party has so far declared 36 candidates. While Ekvis Gomes will contest from Panaji, Tukaram Borkar will be the Congress nominee from Siroda and Jose Luis Carlos Almeida will contest from the Vasco-da-Gama seat. Anthony Dias will be the party candidate from the Benaulim Assembly seat and Amit Patkar will contest from the Curchorem seat for the Congress Party.
The Ghaziabad assembly constituency, considered a safe seat for the Bharatiya Janata Party, is seeing an interesting contest unfolding ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls beginning next month. The fight here is between a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, Atul Garg, and former BJP leader KK Shukla who recently joined the Bahujan Samaj Party. The BSP has played the Brahmin card here and the party hopes that its Dalit voters will also back its choice. The seat is being keenly watched as it is also being viewed as a contest between the dominant Baniya and the Brahmin communities. Shukla is expecting to corner not just the Dalit votes that are significant in number but also the ‘unhappy’ Brahmin votes.
Western Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in the first two phases of the seven-phase elections in the state. The BJP has announced its candidates for 108 of the 113 seats that will go to the polls on February 10 and 14.
Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the central leaders of BJP are in conversation with Utpal Parrikar, son of late CM Manohar Parrikar, and have offered him two constituencies to contest election in the upcoming assembly polls.
The ruling BJP party announced 34 candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections earlier today in which Utpal Parrikar name is not included.
“The central leaders of BJP are in touch with Utpal and have offered two seats to contest elections in Goa. I am sure that this issue will be resolved and he will consider the offer,” Goa CM told ANI in Panaji today.
Sawant took a jibe at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and said that he made statements on every issue for his political benefits. “Kejriwal always makes statements for his political benefit just like he did today. He speaks different things in Goa and Delhi. I hope people recognize this kind of leader,” Sawant said.
