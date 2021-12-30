West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar Wednesday urged the State Election Commission to reconsider the date for the upcoming poll to four municipal corporations on January 22 next year given the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state and a threat of a possible third wave of the pandemic looming large. This drew a sharp retort from the ruling TMC, which wondered whether the BJP-led government at the Centre will also postpone the assembly election due in five states. READ MORE
In an attempt to avoid any case of rebellion after ticket distribution for next year's Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, the state unit of BJP has started identifying and convincing such leaders to ensure victory for the party candidates. The Assembly poll in-charges of the party in Uttarakhand has been asked to prepare a list of such leaders and submit it to the state leadership. Sources said that the BJP leadership in Uttarakhand has realised that some aspirants will raise their voices if they are denied tickets, and to avoid such a situation, they must be approached and convinced well in advance.
The Covid-19 pandemic, predictably, overshadowed almost everything that happened in the country, and outside, in 2021. However, India's politics and politicians largely seemed to adapt well, not allowing the unprecedented crisis to cramp their style too much.
In an exclusive freewheeling interview with CNN-News18 in her Lok Sabha constituency Amethi on December 25, union minister Smriti Irani speaks about the transformation the area has undergone since she became the MP, launches a scathing attack on the Gandhi family for its "vote bank politics" and "being missing in action", touches upon the development work done by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh in concert with the Yogi Adityanath-led state government including the Kashi corridor, discusses issues of Hindu vs Hindutva, law and order, democracy, nationalism and woke culture, and also reveals what inspired her to write the book 'Lal Salaam'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to sound the BJP's poll bugle in Punjab on January 5 and share the stage with the party's new ally and former chief minister of the state Amarinder Singh, sources said on Tuesday. The prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate a satellite center of the Chandigarh-based Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Punjab's Ferozepur and is likely to address a rally after the event, the sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said.
The year 2021 for the Bharatiya Janata Party's Assam unit definitely had a very positive start and it is about to end on an even more confident note. It's a sense of fearlessness that seems to have charged the party workers and leaders of the state. As a result of this, leaders of Assam state BJP are shunning their personal security officers (PSOs).
It seems like the Congress is running out of luck ahead of the 2022 Punjab elections. Just when the party presented a united front after a furious Capt Amarinder Singh walked out and Navjot Singh Sidhu was placated after his public spat with chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, a new storm is brewing for the Grand Old Party in the politically crucial state.
AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami on Wednesday demanded that Chief Minister M K Stalin inform the people on what was preventing the DMK regime from not implementing the assurance made in the run up to the Assembly election on bringing petrol and diesel under the GST regime. During his stint as the leader of opposition, Stalin had many times stated that petroleum products should be brought under the purview of GST, Palaniswami said.
Attacking the Congress over the claims of a witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the party of "nurturing" terrorists and filing false cases against Hindu organisations when in power. The witness, who turned hostile, on Tuesday told Mumbai's special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court that ATS officers had forced him to take the names of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other RSS members in the terror case.
The Uttarakhand High court has issued notices over a plea asking for the deferment of state polls amid Covid-19 in the state. PILs have been filed by Sachdanand Dabral, Dushyant Mainali, Anu Pant and Rajendra Arya related to various issues regarding the fight against the pandemic in the state.
In a major setback to the National People's Party in poll-bound Manipur, youth affairs and sports minister Letpao Haokip in the N Biren Singh government joined the BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. Senior BJP leaders have also hinted at no pre-poll alliance with the NPP ahead of the Manipur legislative assembly election in 2022.
IThe Bharatiya Janata Party believes that its fight is against time and not any political party in Punjab. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, union minister and the BJP's election incharge of the state, said that the party is gearing up with full force for the assembly election contest early next year even though it didn't get time to strengthen its organisation here as it always backed Shiromani Akali Dal, its erstwhile ally for 23 years.
Yeh (Ayodhya) To Kewal Jhaanki Hai, Mathura Kashi Baaki Hai (Ayodhya is just the teaser, Mathura and Kashi are still left) – this old war cry of the right-wing school of politics was never owned up officially by the BJP. But now, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, the call is entering the official BJP lexicon with top leaders like Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying so.
The Karnataka government will bring in a law aimed at freeing Hindu temples from laws and rules that control them at present, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Wednesday. The Chief Minister also said that the government would constitute a special task force for the implementing the anti-conversion bill, once it becomes a law.
AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said his party will ensure that the Punjab Police functions independently and that the political interference is stopped, if voted to power. Chadha, who is the party's Punjab co-incharge, also attacked the state's Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for his remarks allegedly defaming the police and dubbed it shameful. Addressing the media here, Chadha said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will create an environment wherein the police can work independently, besides eliminating any interference.
A delegation of the Election Commission, which is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday met district and division level officials here to review the preparations for the next year's state assembly elections. The EC delegation, which arrived here on Tuesday, held meetings with officials all through the day.
The Election Commission may announce the schedule for the assembly elections slated in five states in the coming year – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur – today as the Chief Election Commissioner is set to hold a press conference at 12 PM.
Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The Election Commission is set to hold a press conference at 12pm today amid demands to postpone polls due to the Omicron threat. A delegation of the EC had yesterday met district and division level officials in UP to review the preparations for the next year’s state assembly elections. The delegation had held meetings with officials all through the day.
“The Assembly in-charges have been asked to prepare a list of such leaders so that the state leadership can approach all the strong contenders for ticket in Uttarakhand to convince them not to be upset over denial of ticket and continue to work for the party,” sources said. The Uttarakhand BJP has already started persuading its leaders to work for the, irrespective of whether they get a ticket.
To add, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said the BJP is prepared to hold virtual rallies as Covid-19 cases rise in the country. Talking to the media, Shekhawat said that EC will decide guidelines for election rallies and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will follow them.
“The BJP is ready for virtual rallies. We held virtual rallies in West Bengal assembly polls. During the first and second wave of Covid when all the political parties went into hibernation, the BJP was active at booth level through virtual platforms,” he said.
He pointed out that conducting election is the responsibility of EC and the poll body is in touch with health secretary and experts over the current situation of the pandemic.
