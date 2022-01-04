Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Lord Krishna Tells Me That SP Will Establish 'Ram Rajya' After UP Polls, Says Akhilesh; Modi in Manipur, Tripura

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: “Samajwadi Party supremo on Monday claimed that Lord Krishna comes to his dreams every night to tell him that he would form the government and establish Ram Rajya in Uttar Pradesh after the state’s upcoming assembly polls. Read More
The State Election Commission on Monday while sticking to its schedule for elections to four municipal corporations on January 22, said it would not allow large political rallies or road shows and would allow small teams of up to 5 political workers including the candidate for door-to-door campaigns. The new guidelines announced on Monday keeping in view the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in West Bengal, also placed restrictions on the number of people allowed in a political party’s campaign meeting as well as banned various forms of campaigning from 8pm to 9 am. “No road show or `padayatra’ (walking rallies) shall be permissible. No cycle/ bike/ vehicle rally shall be permissible. A maximum number of 5 persons including the candidates, excluding security personnel are allowed to house to house campaigning," the guidelines issued by the SEC said.
As Punjab heads for a multi-cornered contest, where any small difference in vote share can make a big difference, one new entrant could upset many calculations. That is the Samyukta Samaj Morcha (SSM), the political front floated by 22 farm unions which had been part of the year-long protest against the Centre’s farm laws. The face of the SSM is Balbir Singh Rajewal, who defied his age of 78 had emerged as one of the most prominent leaders of the agitation.
In Tripura, PM Modi will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport costing ₹450 crore with spreading over 30,000 square metres. Modi is also said to launch the Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools.
Samajwadi Party supremo on Monday claimed that Lord Krishna comes to his dreams every night to tell him that he would form the government and establish Ram Rajya in Uttar Pradesh after the state’s upcoming assembly polls. Former UP chief minister Yadav made the claim, albeit in a lighter vein, during a function held for the induction of BJP’s Bahraich MLA Madhuri Verma into his party. A Kurmi by caste, Verma is a second-time MLA. She was also a member of UP’s Legislative Council from 2010 to 2012. Elated over the induction of sitting BJP MLA from the Nanpara assembly seat in Bahraich district, Yadav asserted that he is on his way to form government in Uttar Pradesh. “The way to Ram Rajya is through the path of Samajwad (socialism). The day ‘Samajwad’ is established, the Ram Rajya will be set up in the state, the SP president said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has left behind the leaders of other parties including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav when it comes to visiting various districts in the election season. CM Yogi has made more than 100 visits across many districts in 156 days in the last five months. He has not just laid the foundation stones and inaugurated projects worth lakhs of crores including corona management, flood relief and development work but also checked the actual implementation of welfare schemes.
The UP CM has visited 20 districts on an average every month in the last five months and has participated in various programmes. Yogi has been visiting districts amidst a busy schedule with various government meetings in the state capital.
At around 11 am, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 22 developmental projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore in Imphal, followed by the inauguration ceremony in Agartala at 2 pm, where he will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport.
“In Manipur, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 13 Projects worth around ₹ 1,850 crores and lay the foundation stone of nine projects worth around ₹ 2,950 crore,” the official release said. In Punjab, PM Modi will lay foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGI satellite centre.
Meanwhile, as cases are rising steadily across the country, the Election Commission has asked five poll-bound states to ramp up Covid-19 vaccination. EC wrote to the chief secretaries of five poll-bound states, asking them to ‘accelerate’ the pace of Covid-19 vaccination and expressed concerns over the low percentage of first dose coverage in Manipur. This comes after the Commission had at a press conference in Lucknow last week, where Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said that EC had asked states to take steps to step up vaccination coverage. Elections are scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur this year.
Spreading roots in Punjab, Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced five more candidates for the Punjab assembly polls. As per the list, newly inducted members from Congress, Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lalli Majithia, who resigned from the chairmanship of Pungrain and joined AAP a couple of days ago, will be contesting from Majitha constituency. Lalli Majithia has fought three times from the same constituency in 2007, 2012 and 2017 assembly elections and lost to Akali candidate Bikram Singh Majithia each time. Apart from him, names of Dr. Ajay Gupta from Amritsar Central, Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal from Tarn Taran, Surinder Singh Sodhi from Jalandhar Cantt and Dr. Baljit Kaur from Malout constituency have also been announced. The total number of candidates announced by Punjab’s main opposition party has now reached 101. The Punjab assembly has 117 MLAs in total.
