Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Akhilesh Yadav Questions Virtual Rallies; Punjab CM Trains Guns on PM Modi Over Security Lapse

He also pointed out the lack of infrastructure for conducting virtual rallies and said Election Commission must consider an option for these parties.

Punjab CM Channi said, “I am tired of asking, what security threat was there PM Ji? There were no protestors within 1 km range of the Prime Minister, there were 6000 security personnel, IB, and SPG for the PM’s security. What danger could there be?.”

Meanwhile, Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar on Saturday said his party will win the Assembly polls in the state scheduled for February 14. He said party workers and people were eager to get rid of the communal and corrupt BJP government in the state. The ruling BJP should not bend the rules the way it did during the Zilla Panchayat polls, in which the Congress was trounced, Chodankar said.

On Saturday, EC announced the schedule for the upcoming polls. And also announced that at least one polling station will be managed exclusively by women in every assembly constituency to the extent possible in the five states.

The Election Commission said as part of its firm commitment towards gender equality and greater constructive participation of women in the electoral process, it has directed that, to the extent possible, at least one polling station managed exclusively by women will be set up in every assembly constituency in Goa, Manipur, Punjab Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. In such polling stations, all election staff, including police and security personnel, will be women.

Referring to arrangements on counting day, March 10, the commission said before retrieving the result from control units, seals are verified, and unique serial numbers of these are tallied before counting agents deputed by candidates.

