The Congress on Thursday fielded sitting MLA Dhan Singh Negi from Tehri for the Uttarakhand assembly polls, hours after he quit the BJP to join the grand old party. There are speculations that the BJP is preparing to announce former PCC chief Kishore Upadhyay, who joined the party early on Thursday, as its nominee from the Tehri seat.
“I always win from here because my only crutches are the people, they love me and I love them. I put people on a pedestal higher than Lord Krishna." This is what Shyam Sunder Sharma, 72, says is his secret sauce to be the man who cannot be defeated from Mant, a seat in Mathura district from where he has won eight times since 1989. He is now contesting for a record ninth win. READ MORE
The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released its manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections promising free bus service for women, 300 units of free electricity and round-the-clock power supply in the state. The manifesto, named Kejriwal Guarantee Card’, was released by Sanjay Singh, AAP’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge at a press conference. The party has promised free bus services for women across the state, 300 units of free electricity and round-the-clock availability of power. It also promised to bring a law to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for farmers’ produce.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida for a poll-related programme when power supply got disrupted briefly, leaving the senior BJP leader, party workers and others in dark for less than a minute. Shah was addressing ‘Prabhaavi Matdaata Samwad’ (Effective Voter Dialogue) at a private university’s auditorium in the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida where BJP supporters and local residents had gathered in the evening.
The Bharatiya Janata Party is treading cautiously in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh with various political parties wooing its caste-based core voters, and is focusing on courting people across castes and religions on a plank of “peace" and “improved law and order situation" in the state. READ MORE
The Congress will launch a booklet on Friday to highlight how the BJP government “compromised" with the interests of armed forces and soldiers while seeking votes in the name of their valour, party sources said. This comes a few days after the party launched a booklet to highlight the farmers’ plight under the Modi government.
A special court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of former minister and Samajwadi Party MP Mohammad Azam Khan in a 2014 case. Special MP/MLA Court judge Ambrish Kumar Srivastava passed the order observing that Khan had published such facts that might cause fear in the public, and a person or a community might be incited to breach the peace in the society.
A total of 91 nominations were filed for the next month’s Punjab assembly polls on Thursday. Prominent among those who filed their nominations included minister and sitting MLA and Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu from Ludhiana West and Aam Aadmi Party leader Aman Arora from Sunam. A total of 103 nominations have been filed so far, said Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju. The nomination process, which started on January 25, will continue till February 1.
Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, leaders of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress from the poll-bound state joined the BJP here on Thursday. Samajwadi Party’s sitting MLA Sharadveer Singh and former minister Shivakant Ojha, and former Congress MP Rakesh Sachan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at its headquarters here.
They were welcomed into the party fold by Union minister and Uttar Pradesh election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and his cabinet colleague Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Addressing a press conference on the occasion, Naqvi said a positive change is visible in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The booklet will highlight how 1.22 lakh posts in the armed forces have remained vacant under the Modi dispensation and how ex-servicemen have been “cheated” in the name of “one rank, one pension”, the sources said on Thursday. They also alleged the BJP government imposed tax on the disability pension of soldiers and that soldiers were discriminated against in the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.
The upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are not to decide an MLA, a minister or a chief minister, the elections are to decide the future course of the state for the next 20 years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday. Addressing a ‘Prabhaavi Matdaata Samwad’ (Effective Voter Dialogue) in Greater Noida, the senior BJP leader lashed out at the previous state governments helmed by the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party over a host of issues, including law and order.
