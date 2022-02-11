Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Rally Race Heats Up; PM Modi in U'khand's Almora Today, Rahul Gandhi to Campaign in Goa

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Uttarakhand’s Almora today to campaign for the BJP ahead of the soon-to-be held assembly elections in the state. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Goa, sources told News18. Read More
Partap Singh Bajwa, who was reportedly the contender for the post of chief minister during the last year’s Punjab Congress crisis, which also led to the ouster of Amarinder Singh, in an exclusive interview to News18 said only a sitting MLA would become the chief minister, stressing that nothing can “said to be certain" politics. READ MORE
Exuding confidence, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goa election in charge Devendra Fadnavis told News18 that the Congress will not get the chance this time to implement what it had learnt from its “past mistakes" in 2017 as the BJP will come in with full majority and form the government again in the coastal state. Fadnavis was responding to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s statement that her party has learnt from the past experience of 2017 Goa assembly elections when it could not form the government despite being the single-largest party but the BJP, with just 13 MLAs, formed the government. READ MORE
The resumption of mining has become an emotive issue in the ongoing campaign for the February 14 Goa assembly polls. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, as well as the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, have all promised to restart mining of iron ore in the state.
The issue is a powerful one as political parties believe that over a lakh people depended on it when it was stopped in 2012, causing loss of livelihood to those families. READ MORE
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s wife and daughter will visit Dhuri in Punjab seat on Friday to seek votes for party’s candidate and chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann for the February 20 state assembly polls. Mann is fighting the elections from the Dhuri assembly constituency.
Tomorrow I am going to Dhuri with my daughter to seek votes for my ‘devar’ Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. Replying to her tweet, Mann said, Bhabhi ji, welcome to Punjab…people of Dhuri are eagerly waiting for you. READ MORE
The Election Commission on Thursday announced revising polling dates for Manipur Elections 2022. The poll body announced that the first phase of the Manipur elections will take held on February 28 while the second phase will be held on March 5. READ MORE
Launching an attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said if Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru wanted, Goa could have been liberated “within hours" in 1947 when India attained independence, but it took 15 years for the state to be freed from Portuguese rule. Addressing an election rally in Mapusa near here ahead of the February 14 assembly polls, Modi said the Congress has been treating Goa as its “enemy" and the same treatment continues even now which can be seen through the constant political instability imposed upon the state by the party. READ MORE
Over 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of polling held on Thursday across 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Polling closed at 6 pm following a one-hour extension because of Covid-19 protocols. The day passed off peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at some places, election officials said. READ MORE
Non-BJP political parties in West Bengal on Thursday asserted that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s "attempt to polarise people of his state" will fail, after he made references to Kerala, Kashmir and the eastern state "in a negative way" while seeking votes for the saffron party. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Uttarakhand today to campaign for the BJP ahead of the soon-to-be held assembly elections in the state. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Goa, sources told News18.
Modi on Thursday revealed the origins of the phrase ‘Congress mukt bharat’ (Congress-free India) during his election speech at Mapusa town in North Goa.
Modi, who was in Goa to campaign for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said that Goa had proved to be fortunate for his political journey, but added that the first time that he had used the phrase ‘Congress mukt Bharat’ was also in Goa, ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
“I have been limitlessly blessed by God Bodgeshwar (Mapusa’s local deity), that in the important moments of my life, Goa has played a decisive role. The journey of this role I am in right now began from Goa. In June 2013, there was a BJP (national) executive meeting here. When I was in Goa in June 2013, the BJP had nominated me as the election campaign committee head for the Lok Sabha election,” Modi said in his speech.
“After that I was nominated as (BJP’s) Prime Ministerial candidate. It was an inspiration which emanated from this land of Goa. (Former Defence Minister late Manohar) Parrikar had organised my meeting here. In that meeting, I uttered this phrase spontaneously. The phrase was Congress mukt Bharat. This word emerged from the soil of Goa, a land which has been blessed by saints. It just came out of my mouth like that. This phrase has now become a resolve amongst crores of people of India,” Modi said.
The Prime Minister also offered prayers at the Lord Bodgeshwar temple in Mapusa on his way to the election rally venue, located a short distance away.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.