Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Roadshow, Rahul's Kashi Darshan, Akhilesh's Rally to Make for Blockbuster Friday in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said the BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is necessary to ensure that the state's journey on the path of development does not stop. Taking a jibe at the opposition, he said that dynasts who only try to fill their 'tijori' (vault) can never fulfill the dreams of the poor.
The seventh and final phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh has 28 per cent criminal candidates. According to an analysis report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), out of 607 candidates in the final phase, 170 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
Of these, 131 candidates have serious criminal cases against them.
The Samajwadi Party is again leading the list of criminal candidates with 26 out of 45 candidates having a criminal background. The BJP has 26 such candidates out of a total of 47 and the BSP has 20 out of 52.
A turnout of 53.90 per cent was registered in the sixth and second-last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, involving 57 constituencies in 10 districts, the Election Commission said in its latest update. It also said that the voter turnout figure was approximate trend as the data from some polling stations takes time to reach it.
As per the EC data, in Ambedkar Nagar district registered 62.22 per cent turnout, Ballia 53.93 per cent, Balrampur 48.64 per cent, Basti 56.81 per cent, Deoria 52.30 per cent, Gorakhpur 55.17 per cent, Kushinagar 56.08 per cent, Maharajganj 59.28 per cent, Sant Kabir Nagar 54.39 per cent, and Siddharthnagar district recorded 50.19 per cent.
Campaigning for the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said if Akhilesh Yadav’s alliance wins the state elections, then the Narendra Modi government can also be toppled in 2024. The Trinamool Congress supremo, who described herself as a “fighter", also alleged she was attacked by BJP workers on Wednesday after she arrived for campaigning in Varanasi, PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency, in support of the SP.
“I was coming from the airport yesterday and going to the (Dashashwamedh) ghat. Midway, some BJP workers, who have nothing in their brain except violence, stopped my vehicle. They hit my car, pushed me and told me to go back," Banerjee claimed. “It was then that I thought, they are going out (of power). They are completely gone, their defeat is imminent," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday alleged the Opposition is trying to divide society for votes at a time when India needs to be strong to deal with “serious challenges" the world faces. The possible reference to the war in Ukraine came during a poll meeting during which Modi also said the BJP’s victory in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh election is necessary to ensure the state’s journey on the path of development does not stop. “The time is coming up with serious challenges for the whole world. So your vote is making India strong to deal with these challenges. On one hand, there are those who are busy dividing society for votes even at such times, while on the other side there are BJP and our allies who are devoting themselves wholeheartedly in the development of the country," he said. Taking a jibe at the opposition, he said that dynasts who only try to fill their ‘tijori’ (vault) can never fulfill the dreams of the poor. He claimed that voting in the state so far has confirmed the victory of the BJP alliance.
It’s a high-decibel campaign day for Varanasi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to conduct separate election rallies in the constituency. Varanasi, which falls under PM Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, goes to the polls in the 7th and last phase of UP assembly elections on March 7.
On Friday, PM Modi will take out his mega roadshow in Varanasi, while Rahul Gandhi will go for Kashi Darshan and then address a public meeting in Pindra. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav’s roadshow is scheduled in the evening on the same route.
