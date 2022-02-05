Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Akhilesh Says UP Polls About 'Brotherhood Vs BJP'; Cong Promises Petrol, Diesel at Rs 80/L in Goa

It’s a routine that Navjot Singh Sidhu has followed for years. First a visit to the temple inside his sprawling home in Amritsar. Then matha tekna (pay obeisance) in the small gurudwara inside his house.

Is he seeking divine help for himself, as his party is all set to announce a chief ministerial face for the February 20 Punjab polls? Will he be disappointed? “Disappointments are meant to be cremated, not embalmed," he says to News18.com. “I decided to support Bhai (Rahul Gandhi), and when he called me, he told me we are losing and he needs me. I said fine. I am not supporting with any conditions." READ MORE