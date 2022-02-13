Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Like British Looted India, Kejriwal Wants Same from Pb, Says Channi; Akhilesh's Latest Dig at BJP

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Hitting out at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi called the leader a ‘liar’. “He tried leveling several allegations against me, but none were true. They complained to the Governor (against me), he ordered an inquiry. But truth prevails,” he said on getting a clean chit from the Ropar administration in an illegal mining case. Read More
Among the candidates in the fray in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections’ second phase, 114 are educated up to Class 8 while 12 have declared themselves to be “illiterate", according to an analysis report. There are also 102 ‘post graduate’ candidates and six with Ph.D in the fray, stated the report by polls reforms advocacy groups Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). READ MORE
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the BJP government believes in development but also has bulldozers for the mafia and that is why women in the state feel safe. Addressing an election meeting in Shahjahanpur’s Kant, Adityanath targeted the opposition Samajwadi Party, saying while it was in power, it only built boundary walls for graveyards in the name of development. READ MORE
Lakhimpur district is being keenly watched in Uttar Pradesh election 2022, more so after the bail granted to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra, who was arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that killed eight people, including four farmers, in October last year. READ MORE
Seeking re-election from Chamkaur Sahib seat for the fourth time, Charanjit Singh Channi is banking on the development work he undertook in his constituency as an MLA and during his 111-day tenure as Punjab chief minister. Channi recently made an impassioned speech telling the people of his long-time constituency that it would not be a victory if he wins by less than 50,000 votes. READ MORE
Struggling to regain lost ground in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is betting on the mother of the Unnao rape survivor from the Unnao Sadar Assembly segment, hoping to convert public sympathy into votes. Stepping into electoral politics for the first time, Asha Singh wants to convert the contest into a fight for women’s honour. She wants to ensure justice for the victims of such heinous crimes. READ MORE
Traditional rivals BJP and Congress are relying on “borrowed" players in the battle for Amethi, the bastion of the Gandhi family which the saffron party has demolished now. The BJP has fielded veteran Congress leader Sanjay Sinh, who crossed over from the grand old party to the saffron camp in 2019, while the Congress has nominated turncoat Ashish Shukla from the assembly seat which will go to polls on February 27 in the fifth of the seven phase Uttar Pradesh elections. READ MORE
The BJP rebel and son of the former chief minister the late Manohar Parrikar, local heavyweight Atanasio Monserrate of BJP, AAP’s former chief ministerial candidate for Goa now contesting on a Congress ticket, and an AAP nominee trying his luck for the third time all are in the fray from Panaji constituency, making it one of the capital contests as Goa votes on Monday. The ruling BJP has fielded its sitting MLA Monserrate, a former Congressman who had defeated the saffron party candidate in 2019 but joined the BJP in 2020. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a swipe at opposition parties, saying after the first round of voting in Uttar Pradesh their dynasts are sleepless and unable to dream anymore. Addressing a rally in Kannauj, he said for such leaders the ‘mantra’ of democracy is “government of the family, by the family and for the family". READ MORE
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to suspend Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma for his controversial remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s birth and father.
Launching a scathing attack on the second consecutive day in Yadadri Bhongir after his Janagaon public meeting, Rao questioned PM Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah if it’s the tradition of the BJP to make such dirty comments about a leader or about his birth and father. READ MORE
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced a 20-member national working committee amid a growing rift between Abhishek Banerjee and other senior TMC leaders. The move comes after she held a crucial meeting at her Kalighat residence which was attended by seven leaders from the party. READ MORE
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday further relaxed Covid-19-induced curbs on the assembly poll campaign in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. It allowed padayatras with a limited number of people and revised the timings of the poll campaign ban period. As per the poll body, the election campaign can now be conducted between 6 am and 10 pm instead of earlier 8 am to 8 pm. READ MORE
Meanwhile, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out the BJP, calling it ‘anti feminist’. “Do not give a tongue to those who don’t have any manners,” he said. “The rude statement of a BJP chief minister… is a symbol of the anti-feminist thinking of the BJP… an insult to every mother,” he said.
Meanwhile, citing significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation, the Election Commission on Saturday further relaxed pandemic-induced restrictions on the assembly poll campaign in five states, allowing padayatras with a limited number of people and increasing the number of hours campaigning can take place in a day. According to the poll panel, election campaign can now be conducted between 6 am and 10 pm instead of earlier 8 am to 8 pm, following all Covid-appropriate behaviour and protocols of state disaster management authorities. This will give candidates and parties four more hours to campaign in a day.
Citing the rise in COVID-19 cases, the poll panel had imposed a ban on physical rallies, roadshows and padayatras when it announced the poll schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8. The commission has been reviewing the pandemic situation periodically and allowing some relaxations. According to an EC statement, political parties and candidates can campaign with a maximum of 50 per cent of the capacity of the designated open spaces or the limit prescribed by state disaster management authorities, whichever is less.
So far the limit for such outdoor events such as meetings and rallies was 30 per cent of the open space or ground capacity. On padayatra, the EC said such a gathering cannot consist of more people than the number permitted by state disaster management authorities. Prior permission of district authorities will be needed.
The poll watchdog said it took a periodic review on Saturday of the pandemic situation in the country, especially in the poll-bound states. “As per information received from the Union Health Secretary, the ground situation of Covid has significantly improved and the cases are fast receding in the country. Even in the reported cases maximum cases are reported from non-poll going states,” it said. The poll-going states are contributing a very small proportion of the total reported cases in the country. All India figures of Covid cases are fast receding from around 3.47 lakh on January 21 to just about 50,000 as on Saturday, it noted.
