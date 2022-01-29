Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Azam Khan's Son Says 'Police Can Shoot Me'; After Jats, Amit Shah to Woo Minorities in Deoband Today

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Deoband today in Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly elections in the state. The visit carries importance as the constituency has often been seen as the ‘Centre of Minority politics’, won by the BJP in 2017. The constituency that is known for the famous Islamic seminary Darool ulum Deoband has around 3 lakh voters. Around 1.25 lakh are Muslims. Read More
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that he is stranded in Delhi as his helicopter is not being allowed to take off for UP's Muzaffarnagar. In a tweet in Hindi, the SP president posted a picture with the helicopter in the background and said no reason was given for it.
Before the Samajwadi Party could take on Uttar Pradesh’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for the state’s 403 assembly seats in the February-March elections, it saw a ‘contest’ in its own ranks with two of its leaders on Friday vying for the Deoband constituency on the last day of filing nominations for the seat.
The drama ensued as Maviya Ali, who contested unsuccessfully for the seat in the 2017 assembly polls, arrived in the morning to file his nomination.
Amid the ongoing battle between the political parties for upcoming UP assembly polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced to hold biennial elections to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats spread across 35 local authorities' constituencies in two phases on March 3 and 7. The counting will take place on March 12. The term of members is ending on March 7.
The sleepy town of Karhal in the “VIP" Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh is set to become the “most VIP" one with Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav deciding to contest from here for the February-March assembly polls.
"He does not even need to campaign. We are enough to make him win. If he has the time, he can come or we will manage," a visibly excited Syed Imran Hashmi told News18 in the main Karhal market. At the nearby Jain Inter College, where the SP national president's father and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav studied for five years and also taught for almost two decades, the principal wishes that Akhilesh starts his nomination journey to the collectorate from here on January 31. "Ek tarfa mamla hai (it's a one-sided contest), it will be a bumper win," said SP leaders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his virtual rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh from January 31. A detailed programme for the rallies is being worked out, BJP sources said. The first rally will take place on January 31, followed by rallies on February 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12 for the two phases of the polls.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Deoband today in Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly elections in the state. The visit carries importance as the constituency has often been seen as the ‘Centre of Minority politics’, won by the BJP in 2017. The constituency that is known for the famous Islamic seminary Darool ulum Deoband has around 3 lakh voters. Around 1.25 lakh are Muslims. Among Hindus it has a strong presence of Gurjar and other OBC sections, minus Jats. Deoband is one of the 7 constituencies of Saharanpur in west UP. In 2017, BJP won 4 out of 7 of these seats, including Deoband. Two were won by Congress, and one by SP. For the BJP, which faces the ‘Jat challenge’ in other parts of western UP like Muzzafarnagar, Shamli and Bagpat, Saharanpur therefore assumes great importance. Through Shah, BJP will not just hope of retaining the Deoband seat, but will also aim for influencing the nearby constituencies. Before 2017, BJP had last won Deoband only in 1996.
With all parties having announced their candidates for the February 14 Uttarakhand election, former cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat has emerged as the most prominent face to have been left out of the poll fray. It is for the first time in the two-decade old electoral history of Uttarakhand that Rawat, the veteran of many a poll battle is not contesting.
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Chaudhary Jayant Singh has alleged that the Election Commission is not giving permission to RLD-Samajwadi Party candidates for campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh elections.
Addressing a joint press conference with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Muzaffarnagar on Friday, the RLD chief said, "People were asking if there will be a Sangam between SP and RLD. I want to remind them that we already have a Sangam. Today we have only one face in UP which has a vision, experience and dedication to work for development of the state. I would like to welcome Akhilesh Ji in Muzaffarnagar."
Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday alleged that the opposition alliance is forged among the goondas and mafia" of the state. He said that election in UP is a fight between this goondaism and the BJP's good governance. Maurya was in Agra to campaign for nine candidates fielded from the district.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's brother Manohar Singh on Friday filed his nomination papers from Bassi Pathana seat as an independent candidate. The Congress has fielded sitting legislator Gurpreet Singh GP from Bassi Pathana seat in Fatehgarh Sahib district. After being denied the ticket, Singh had earlier said he would contest as an independent from this assembly constituency. Singh told the reporters on Friday that he was fighting the elections from Bassi Pathana seat according to the "wishes" of the people of the constituency.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is India’s richest political party with nearly 70 per cent of the total assets held by the national parties, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) says.
As per the report, titled 'Analysis Of Assets & Liabilities of National & Regional Political Parties for FY 2019-20', the total assets declared by the seven national and 44 regional parties during the financial year (FY) 2019-20 amounted to Rs 6,988.57 crore and Rs 2,129.38 crore, respectively.
The North Goa district administration on Friday banned all physical rallies, roadshows and padyatras until January 31 in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the coastal state.
An order issued by North Goa District Magistrate Ajit Roy on Friday stated that “no physical rally of political parties and candidates (including probable or any other group related to the elections) shall be allowed till January 31. No roadshow, padyatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally and procession shall be allowed till January 31".
“Door-to-door campaigning shall be allowed for a maximum of 10 persons, including candidates (excluding security personnel), and political parties, candidates and party workers shall ensure the compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour," the order added.
BJP national president J P Nadda on Friday targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, asking why is he remembering the person responsible for partition of India and not the one who united the country. Nadda made the remark while apparently referring to Yadav’s statement on Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who he appeared to equate with Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel during an event in October last year.
Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had called Yadav and his party “worshippers of Jinnah". The remarks of Nadda and Adityanath come a day after BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the issue of farmers’ sugarcane should be raised in the elections and not the name of the Pakistani leader. Addressing a poll event here, Nadda asked why Yadav is remembering the person responsible for the India’s partition.
“Why he is not remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the one who united the country,” he asked. Attacking the Samajwadi Party, Nadda said the previous SP government failed to address the law and order issue in the state. “Women were insecure under their government. Law and order was very poor. Today, the mafia is either surrendering or going to jail or leaving Uttar Pradesh,” he said.
Nadda also accused Yadav of giving tickets to criminals for the upcoming UP Assembly elections. “What is the compulsion of Akhilesh Yadav that he is making criminals his candidate? This is done so that the friendship remains intact. You may be friends, why should the people of UP be friends (with you),” he said. Nadda said under the previous SP regime, only one family flourished, apparently referring to the Yadav family.
“But, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, development is taking place on the basis of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas’,” he said. Nadda also said the SP never sought votes on the basis of performance. “They make new promises every time in every election but the BJP moves ahead on the basis of a report card. It is only the BJP which does what it promises. The rest of the parties make false promises. The prime minister has changed the work culture of the country,” he said.
Mounting an attack on the SP, the BJP chief said, “In the SP government, the land mafia used to grab government land, forcibly occupy houses and dislodge the poor from their houses. But in our government, the mafia has surrendered.” Later, speaking in Bareilly, Nadda said, “Be it SP, BSP or the Congress, all of them are party of one family. They have only benefited their families. For the BJP, family is the party. Our aim is ‘sabka saath, sabka vikaas, sabka vishvaas and sabka prayaas’.”
Goa on Friday witnessed a steep spike in Covid-related deaths with 20 persons succumbing in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,322 new Covid cases were reported in Goa in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s active caseload to 11,903.
