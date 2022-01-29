Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Azam Khan's Son Says 'Police Can Shoot Me'; After Jats, Amit Shah to Woo Minorities in Deoband Today

Among Hindus it has a strong presence of Gurjar and other OBC sections, minus Jats. Deoband is one of the 7 constituencies of Saharanpur in west UP. In 2017, BJP won 4 out of 7 of these seats, including Deoband. Two were won by Congress, and one by SP. For the BJP, which faces the ‘Jat challenge’ in other parts of western UP like Muzzafarnagar, Shamli and Bagpat, Saharanpur therefore assumes great importance. Through Shah, BJP will not just hope of retaining the Deoband seat, but will also aim for influencing the nearby constituencies. Before 2017, BJP had last won Deoband only in 1996.

BJP national president J P Nadda on Friday targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, asking why is he remembering the person responsible for partition of India and not the one who united the country. Nadda made the remark while apparently referring to Yadav’s statement on Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who he appeared to equate with Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel during an event in October last year.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had called Yadav and his party “worshippers of Jinnah”. The remarks of Nadda and Adityanath come a day after BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the issue of farmers’ sugarcane should be raised in the elections and not the name of the Pakistani leader. Addressing a poll event here, Nadda asked why Yadav is remembering the person responsible for the India’s partition.

“Why he is not remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the one who united the country,” he asked. Attacking the Samajwadi Party, Nadda said the previous SP government failed to address the law and order issue in the state. “Women were insecure under their government. Law and order was very poor. Today, the mafia is either surrendering or going to jail or leaving Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Nadda also accused Yadav of giving tickets to criminals for the upcoming UP Assembly elections. “What is the compulsion of Akhilesh Yadav that he is making criminals his candidate? This is done so that the friendship remains intact. You may be friends, why should the people of UP be friends (with you),” he said. Nadda said under the previous SP regime, only one family flourished, apparently referring to the Yadav family.

“But, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, development is taking place on the basis of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas’,” he said. Nadda also said the SP never sought votes on the basis of performance. “They make new promises every time in every election but the BJP moves ahead on the basis of a report card. It is only the BJP which does what it promises. The rest of the parties make false promises. The prime minister has changed the work culture of the country,” he said.

Mounting an attack on the SP, the BJP chief said, “In the SP government, the land mafia used to grab government land, forcibly occupy houses and dislodge the poor from their houses. But in our government, the mafia has surrendered.” Later, speaking in Bareilly, Nadda said, “Be it SP, BSP or the Congress, all of them are party of one family. They have only benefited their families. For the BJP, family is the party. Our aim is ‘sabka saath, sabka vikaas, sabka vishvaas and sabka prayaas’.”

Meanwhile, the North Goa district administration on Friday banned all physical rallies, roadshows and padyatras until January 31 in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the coastal state.

An order issued by North Goa District Magistrate Ajit Roy on Friday stated that “no physical rally of political parties and candidates (including probable or any other group related to the elections) shall be allowed till January 31. No roadshow, padyatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally and procession shall be allowed till January 31”.

“Door-to-door campaigning shall be allowed for a maximum of 10 persons, including candidates (excluding security personnel), and political parties, candidates and party workers shall ensure the compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour,” the order added.

Goa on Friday witnessed a steep spike in Covid-related deaths with 20 persons succumbing in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,322 new Covid cases were reported in Goa in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s active caseload to 11,903.

