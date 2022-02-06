Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Cong's Punjab CM Face Reveal Today; Akhilesh 'Won't Leave RLD', Says BJP 'In Pain' Over Alliance

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The Chief Ministerial face of the Punjab Congress is likely to be announced today at a virtual rally to be attended by party leader Rahul Gandhi in Ludhiana in the politically significant Malwa region of the state. This would be Gandhi’s second visit to Punjab after announcement of assembly elections.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi had made the announcement of the CM face after addressing a rally in Ropar on Thursday. “We had assured that all the party leaders will accept the will of the workers and voter. We are expecting Rahul ji to make the announcement at Ludhiana on Sunday,” Channi said after he was asked about the announcement of CM face.

It is learnt that Channi is emerging as the front runner for the CM face. Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also likely to make her maiden visit to Punjab in the second week of this month.

Rahul Gandhi had during his recent visit announced that the party will seek responses from voters and workers to zero in on the CM candidate. Following this, pre-recorded message through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) were sent out to mobile numbers of voters across the state. Besides, feedback was taken through party candidates, AICC coordinators, survey teams spread across the 117 Assembly segments over the next one week.

The party has already got over 52 lakh responses from voters through the IVRS system. Feedback is also being sought from party workers and leaders. Through the message, the voters were being given three options — Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu or no CM face.

Recently former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar too made a claim that he was the first choice for MLAs after former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was asked to step down. Party insiders have said that Channi was the frontrunner for the position and in all likelihood his name would only be declared by Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in poll-bound Goa virtually on Sunday, the state BJP said. Modi will address party workers and others simultaneously across 20 Assembly constituencies of the North Goa district through video link at 4.30 pm, a BJP release said here. The Election Commission has currently banned large physical rallies in view of the coronavirus pandemic but allowed smaller public meetings.The rally will be broadcast on LED screens in each of the 20 constituencies. At each location, about 500 people besides BJP leaders will be part of the rally, the release said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the party’s election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, Goa desk in-charge C T Ravi and state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanawde will be present at the location in Sawant’s constituency of Sankhalim.The arrangements have been made keeping in mind the Election Commission’s guidelines and COVID-19 norms, the release said. Assembly elections will be held in the coastal state on February 14.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah will today also address the people in UP’s Baghpat.

