Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: At 'Farewell Lunch', Former U'khand CM Says Won't Contest Polls; SP-RLD Pact Faces Trouble

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday slammed the BJPled central government over raids on a relative of his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi and accused the saffron party of using probe agencies under its control to target political opponents during polls. The Congress leader sought to know why raids are conducted by central agencies only in states where nonBJP parties are in power.

He was talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekanand Airport Raipur this evening after returning from a four-day tour to Delhi and poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Asked about Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) raids at the premises of Channi’s nephew, Baghel said, Wherever elections are held, people in the opposition are raided. This is being done to intimidate and threaten (opposition parties).