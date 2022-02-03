Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Shah-Nadda in UP as CM Yogi, Dy Maurya File Papers; Rahul May Announce Cong Punjab CM Face Soon

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathand his deputy Keshav Maurya will file their nomination papers as BJP candidates in the upcoming UP polls on Thursday. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi is likely to announce the CM Face of the Congress party in Punjab on February 6. Read More
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim on Wednesday that a delegation of leaders from Manipur was asked to take off their shoes at Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence while he himself was wearing footwear evoked a sharp response from the treasury benches. Union Minister Piyush Goyal alleged that Gandhi has “attacked" religious traditions by his “very ridiculous" charge against the home minister.
Speaking first from the Opposition side in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, Gandhi demanded an apology from Shah while narrating how a political leader from Manipur told him that he felt insulted over allegedly being asked to take off shoes when he went to meet the home minister. It represents the idea of a Union of states versus the “idea of a king", the former Congress chief alleged.
The BJP MLA from reserved Bara assembly constituency in Prayagraj district quit the party on Wednesday in protest against allegedly being kept in dark about the party’s intention to leave the seat for a coalition partner candidate. BJP MLA Ajay Kumar told reporters that he has resigned from the primary membership of the party.
Explaining his reason for taking the drastic step, Dr Kumar said he had been hearing of the BJP leadership’s intention to leave the Bara seat for a candidate of alliance partner Apna Dal (S) I have no remorse against it but I have been hurt by the fact that none of the top leaders of the party deemed it necessary to take me into confidence and inform me about it, he said. I have been deeply hurt by it and I am leaving the BJP with a heavy heart. I performed honestly and sincerely all the duties and responsibilities assigned to me as a BJP worker and MLA. The party was never hurt or harmed by any of my actions, he said.
The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday declared Union minister Anupriya Patel’s sister Pallavi Patel and former UP Cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya in the Yogi Adityanath government among three new candidates for the state assembly polls. Former UP minister Abhishek Mishra in the Akhilesh Yadav government was declared the third candidate.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda will be in Uttar Pradesh today as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Maurya are set to file their nomination papers today. Shah will also conduct door-to-door rally in the state.
Twenty-five per cent of candidates in the fray for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections have criminal cases against them, including 12 who are accused of crimes against women and six charged with murder, according to poll reforms advocacy group ADR. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said it has analysed selfsworn affidavits of 615 candidates across political parties and Independent nominees from the 58 assembly seats in 11 districts of the state where elections are scheduled on February 10.
With less than three weeks to go for the Punjab Assembly polls, the Congress state unit on Wednesday released its campaign song, ‘Punjab Di Chardi Kala, Mange Congress Sarbat Da Bhala’. The song broadly outlines the development works carried out by the state government, including setting up road network, new schools in villages and reduction of power tariff among other things.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, party’s state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, besides leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and Sunil Jakhar, figure in the 2.20 minute Punjabi song that was shared on the party’s Twitter handle. The song opens with a drone shot of a group of motorcyclists holding party flags pass through a village. It also features Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to the Golden Temple where he partook in ‘langar’ along with Channi and Sidhu.
The Congress on Wednesday released its seventh list of 27 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The list has 11 women, including four replacing candidates previously announced. The party has replaced its Lucknow East candidate, nominating Manoj Tiwari in place of Pankaj Tiwari. The Congress is contesting the state polls with women in focus and has also released a separate manifesto for youth, assuring them of employment opportunities and have laid down a roadmap of how to provide jobs, if elected to power.
Adityanath on Wednesday warned criminals that they would face the bulldozer once the elections results are out. Adityanath was addressing a public rally in Tarauli village of Chhatta assembly constituency. Bulldozer will move against unsocial elements and mafia after March 10, Adityanath said, apparently referring to the raising of illegally-constructed buildings by criminals.
He said they will be sent notices for their involvement in criminal activities. He also assured that that the killers of Ramveer – a village Pradhan who was shot dead last week – will not be spared.
The CM referred to riots in Kosi Kalan in Mathura and Muzaffarnagar that broke out under the Samajwadi Party government. He alleged Hindus were killed in those riots and property of traders was devastated incited by activists of Samajwadi Party. Adityanath said during the SP regime people were implicated in false cases and massive firing was done on Ram Bhakts. He said the colour of the cap of SP has been stained with their blood.
