Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP's Raghav Chadha Alleges CM Channi Involved in Illegal Sand Mining, to Meet Punjab Guv

Jan 24, 2022 10:38 IST

Haj House Was Built Earlier, BJP Govt Constructed Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took part in a door-to-door campaign in Ghaziabad and launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, saying while a Haj House was built here earlier, his government constructed the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan. During the day, Adityanath addressed his party workers in Krishna Dental College of Sahibabad and in Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Nehru Nagar, besides the door-to-door campaign in Rajiv Colony of Sahibabad. "Earlier Haj House was made in Ghaziabad. Our government constructed Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan. Earlier the mafia used to harass traders, but now no mafia can dare to grab property of any trader, doctor or a poor person...," he said. "In the past, ration meant for the poor did not reach them and it would go to Bangladesh through the food grains mafia. But today food grains are reaching the poor and 15 crore people have got it. The 'double engine' government is making available a double dose of food grains," he said, referring to the BJP-led dispensations in the state and at the Centre.