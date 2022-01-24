Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP's Raghav Chadha Alleges CM Channi Involved in Illegal Sand Mining, to Meet Punjab Guv

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday questioned the timing of the recent Enforcement Directorate raids and called them as political vendetta but asserted that he was not giving an clean chit to anyone. Sidhu further said his party will win at least 70 seats of the 117-assembly seats in the coming state assembly elections if a clear agenda for the state is incorporated in the poll manifesto.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took part in a door-to-door campaign in Ghaziabad and launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, saying while a Haj House was built here earlier, his government constructed the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan. During the day, Adityanath addressed his party workers in Krishna Dental College of Sahibabad and in Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Nehru Nagar, besides the door-to-door campaign in Rajiv Colony of Sahibabad. “Earlier Haj House was made in Ghaziabad. Our government constructed Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan. Earlier the mafia used to harass traders, but now no mafia can dare to grab property of any trader, doctor or a poor person…," he said. “In the past, ration meant for the poor did not reach them and it would go to Bangladesh through the food grains mafia. But today food grains are reaching the poor and 15 crore people have got it. The ‘double engine’ government is making available a double dose of food grains," he said, referring to the BJP-led dispensations in the state and at the Centre.
head of the first-phase polling in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP MLA from Agra’s Fatehabad constituency, Jitendra Verma, resigned from the party and said that he has joined the Samajwadi Party. Verma’s name did not figure in the list of candidates released by the BJP for the first phase of elections. He was replaced by Chhotelal Verma. In his two-line resignation letter sent to Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, Verma wrote, “I am resigning from the primary membership of the BJP. Kindly accept it." Speaking to PTI, he said, “There are many reasons why I left the BJP. Even 15 days after I was denied ticket, the party leadership did not talk to me. I have joined the Samajwadi Party and I will not contest this election."
After giving tickets to 13 Muslims in Phase 1 seats in Uttar Pradesh elections 2022, the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance has ‘silently’ allotted at least 10 more tickets to Muslims for Phase 2 of the polls, but has not officially declared them. Party sources said more Muslims could be allotted tickets in Phase 2 seats. This comes after the BSP declared 23 tickets for Muslims for Phase 2 seats, taking the total count of tickets to Muslims to 40 for Mayawati’s party for the first two phases that involve 113 seats. So while the Samajwadi Party had given tickets to over 20% Muslim candidates for the first two phases of Uttar Pradesh elections, the BSP has given nearly 35% tickets to Muslims so far. READ MORE
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released its list of star campaigners for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, and it includes the names of its chief Mayawati and her brother Anand Kumar. Party general secretary Satish Misra, former MP Muquad Ali and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Nakul Dubey, are also part of the list of 18 star campaigners. According to the Election Commission, in the first phase of the elections, 58 assembly constituencies spread over 11 districts will go to polls on February 10. January 21 was the last date of making nominations. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on January 24, while January 27 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.
Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) candidates from 22 constituencies for the February 20 polls, with a clear focus on winnability while ensuring due representation across regions and various sections of society. He himself is in the fray from his home constituency of Patiala (Urban). Four of the 22 candidates belong to the Scheduled Castes (SC) community, three to the Other Backward Class (OBC) community, while five are Hindu faces (three Pandits and two Aggarwals). READ MORE
In the run-up to the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Sunday targeted the Samajwadi Party over its promise of providing 300 units of electricity free to domestic consumers, saying under the party-led government power cables were used to hang clothes to dry. The Union Information and Broadcasting Minister took part in a party campaign in Hazratganj area of the state capital. “Getting electricity for 300 hours a month was difficult in his regime, but now he is talking about giving 300 units of free electricity. This raises doubts," he said, targeting SP president Akhilesh Yadav.Power cables were used to hang clothes during the previous SP regime, he said.
The BJP’s ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) on Sunday announced it was fielding Haider Ali Khan of the erstwhile Nawab royalty of Rampur as its candidate in the Suar constituency of Rampur in western Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati locked horns on Twitter on Sunday, with the bitter exchange bordering on personal attacks. While it was the former chief minister who launched an attack on Adityanath’s Gorakhpur monastery, the CM’s Twitter handle for his official website left no stone unturned in churning out shrill replies. Mayawati addressed the all-important western UP vote bank in her tweets, saying the public in that part of the state was unaware that Yogi’s Gorakhpur monastery was “no less than a big bungalow". READ MORE
Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Sunday said the filling of nominations for the next month’s assembly polls will start on January 25 and will continue till February 1. Voting for Punjab’s 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. Raju said the scrutiny of the nominations would be done on February 2 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature would be February 4, according to an official release.
The Samajwadi Party has urged the Election Commission to stop the opinion polls being aired on some news channels with immediate effect. In a letter to the chief election commissioner, the party claimed that airing of the polls is a violation of model code of conduct and they can misguide the voters and influence the election. In a statement issued here on Sunday, SP’s chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “SP’s UP unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel has written a letter to the chief election commissioner stating that the voting for the final phase of the seven-phase UP election will be held on March 7, while counting of votes will be held on March 10. However, some news channels are showing opinion polls, which violates the model code of poll conduct, misguides the voters and also influences the poll," he said.
