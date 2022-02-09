Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Just a Day Left for Voting, UP Gears Up for Mega 'Democracy Fest'; BSP MLA 'Violates' Code Conduct

Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said the Congress had made a big mistake by declaring Charanjit Singh Channi as its chief ministerial face as a chief minister should be decided on grounds of capability and not on the metric of caste. Stating that Punjab was never before divided on caste or religious lines, he claimed, Channi does not have the caliber of a chief minister and his tall claims cannot fool the people of the state. Channi claims he has done everything’ in 111 days. He is fooling the people. Every project has a gestation period and takes months to start, he noted, warning people against getting carried away by such brazen lies. He added that all the projects mentioned by Channi were initiated by his (Amarinder’s) government.
It was Charanjit Singh Channi's first door-to-door campaign after being named the chief ministerial face of the Congress for the February 20 Punjab elections. And this was a point he never missed reminding the crowd. But he also made it a point to emphasise to the people that he was different from his predecessor, Captain Amarinder Singh, and was chosen by Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi because he was an aam aadmi (common man) or people's CM. While travelling with News18.com on Tuesday, Channi said, "Look at my cavalcade. Most of the cars are parked in the CM office in Chandigarh, I have only these few. But I have also shown that I can travel like the maharaja before me."
The BJP has set a target of winning 22 seats in the upcoming Goa assembly polls and Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar refused to contest from a choice of three seats offered to him, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has told News18. "This would be BJP's first election in Goa without Manohar Parrikar being there to guide us. It is a challenge for me but I am sure we are getting the full majority in Goa," Sawant said in an exclusive interview with News18 in Goa. BJP is contesting all the 40 seats in Goa, without any alliance.
The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Punjab Assembly elections, promising to ensure Rs 25,000 monthly income and interest-free loan for farmers. The Morcha also promised to set up a commission to probe corruption by bureaucrats and politicians if it comes to power in Punjab in the February 20 Assembly polls.
The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) is a political front of 22 farmer unions, who were part of the agitation against the Centre’s farm laws. Addressing the media here, SSM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said their Morcha will strive to ensure an income of Rs 25,000 per month for a farmer’s family.
District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh on Tuesday said the authorities have completed all arrangements here to conduct free and fair polling on February 10. He said after 6 pm, when the election campaign stops, the activity of all political parties would be observed closely. All hotels and lodges would be checked thoroughly and credentials of all guests verified. No person will be allowed to stay there in case they are is not the resident of Ghaziabad, he said. All police and paramilitary forces allocated to the district have arrived and they would be deputed to polling centres, Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar said.
Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Farmers, women, and youth emerged as the key focus areas of the Samajwadi Party’s manifesto which promises 33% reservation for women in all government jobs. Meanwhile, in a fresh attack on BJP, Rahul Gandhi said, PM Narendra Modi, is scared of Congress because “it exposes his nexus with billionaires and his fake image created by his brand managers.”
SP has promised to make farmers debt-free by 2025. The list of promises includes 300 units of free electricity for domestic users, the creation of 22 lakh jobs and employment opportunities in the IT sector, free education for girls from KG to PG, among others.
According to a Times of India report, Rahul Gandhi leader made sharp attacks on the opposition party in Parliament, calling it a ploy to duck the issues he had raised about 'two Indias', capturing of institutions, and the China-Pakistan threat to India. Further, on Modi's attacks on Nehru, Rahul said, "If you want to abuse Congress or Nehru, be my guest. But please do your job."
Meanwhile, BJP in Goa has promised not to increase state duties on petrol and diesel for the next three years, give three free LPG cylinders a year to every household in Goa, and increase the pension under the Dayanand Samajik Suraksha Yojana (DSSY) to Rs 3,000. The assurance on fuel comes in the backdrop of criticism BJP is facing over the increase in prices of LPG cylinders, petrol, and diesel over the years.
