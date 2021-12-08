Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Priyanka Gandhi to Unveil Manifesto for UP Women; Kejriwal's 'Rs 1,000 Drive' in Punjab

India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be releasing a special manifesto for women on December 8, at the UPCC office in Lucknow. The women-centric manifesto by the UP Congress will be the first of its kind.

The party has been promising many things for the women ranging from a 40 per cent stake for women in ticket distribution for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to promising electric Scootys.

A few days back, while appealing for more women in politics the Congress General Secretary had said, “No one is here to protect you. Only those who talk about protecting you are protected, but not you.”

“I urge women to come into politics and stand with me shoulder to shoulder. Together, we will change the politics of this country and this State. The government thinks Rs 2,000 and gas cylinder makes everything okay… We will get strong women candidates and we will support them. If not now, then they will become stronger by the next election,” she had stated.

Priyanka had also announced that if Congress is voted to power in the State, then the party will ensure Rs 10,000 honorarium for ASHA and Anganwadi workers. The Congress leader has been quite aggressive in Uttar Pradesh for some time now in an attempt to revive the grand old party in the State once again.

Meanwhile, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal started a registration drive in Punjab on Tuesday following his promise that Rs 1,000 would be given to women if his party comes to power in Punjab after the 2022 Assembly polls.

Kejriwal, who was on a daylong visit to Punjab, launched the drive from Sarai Khas village in Kartarpur here. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released a mobile phone number on which women have to give a missed call for registration. Kejriwal said women just have to give a missed call on the number and they will get Rs 1,000 per month after the formation of the AAP government in the state.

The Delhi chief minister had earlier promised to give Rs 1,000 to women every month if his party forms the government in Punjab. Seeking to give a reply to his political opponents who questioned him over the funds needed to honour the promise, the AAP leader said he will stop the Rs 20,000 crore illegal sand mining activity after his party comes to power and fund the scheme with that money.

“We will stop the theft of Rs 20,000 crore through illegal sand mining and arrange Rs 1,000 to be given to women from that money,” he said. Kejriwal said the women of Punjab are very hard working and the sum of Rs 1,000 per month is for their empowerment and to make them financially stronger.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.