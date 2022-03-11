Assembly Elections 2022 Results LIVE Updates: In 1st Reaction Post Result, Akhilesh 'Hopes'; Bhagwant Mann's Family Photo Before Delhi Trip

Assembly Elections 2022 Results LIVE Updates: After his historic win in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders of the BJP high command in a visit to Delhi on Friday, cancelled his visit amid the PM’s visit to Gujarat, sources told CNN-News18. Read More
As Yogi Adityanath and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are all set to ride back to power in Uttar Pradesh, the popular leader of the state has made several records in his first assembly election.
He won the Gorakhpur Urban seat.
Starting with being the first chief minister of the state who completed the tenure and came back to power, he is also the first BJP leader to get re-appointed as the chief minister. READ MORE
The Kapil Sharma Show fame Archana Puran Singh found a top spot on the list of trends on Thursday after Navjot Singh Sidhu lost his seat in the Punjab Assembly elections. For the uninitiated, Archana Puran Singh replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show. Sidhu was the permanent guest on the Kapil Sharma Show till 2017. After that, he was replaced by Archana. On the show, host Kapil Sharma often mocks Archana for 'stealing' Sidhu's spot in the show.
The Congress lost badly in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to a second Narendra Modi wave in the country, but there was a silver lining. This was from Punjab where Captain Amarinder Singh as CM had beaten all odds to deliver eight out of 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Within three years of the same, the Congress has lost Punjab with all its top leaders crashing to defeats. Captain, who was unceremoniously removed as Chief Minister five months ago, lost from Patiala while contesting from his new party. The Congress ‘Dalit trump card’ and Chief Ministerial face Charanjit Singh Channi lost from both the seats he contested and the state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu lost his seat. The party dropped to a low of 18 seats and 23% vote share. READ MORE
Hearty thanks to the people of UP for increasing our seats by two and a half times and vote percentage by one and a half times! We have shown that BJP seats can be reduced. This reduction of BJP will continue unabated. More than half the confusion and delusion has been cleared, the rest will happen in a few days. The struggle for public interest will win!: Akhilesh Yadav’s first reaction to UP results
As many as 11 ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government failed to win in the 2022 assembly elections, despite the BJP registering an impressive victory. According to the Election Commission website, of the 402 seats the result of which were declared, BJP won 255. Its alliance partners Apna Dal (Sonelal) bagged 12 and NISHAD Party six.
We will have our meeting of elected MLAs soon. We don’t have to worry about them, send them to Rajasthan or elsewhere. I have asked for time to meet the governor. Will meet the governor tomorrow: Bhagwant Mann ahead of Delhi visit.
As results trickled in from all the five states where elections were held, the Gandhis watched in dismay. But in Delhi, not too far away from where they sat, some members of the so-called “G23" shook their heads and said, “The more things change, the more they remain the same."
After the last round of state polls when the Congress had delivered a duck, Kapil Sibal was the first to speak out and asked for introspection within the party. That it never happened, is reflected in the present results where the Congress has lost out even in states where it had expected to do well, like Uttarakhand and Goa.
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Goa results of the party: “We were there for few months, we got 6 per cent vote. In some constituencies, our vote share was 30% and we lost two in small margins. I congratulate all workers and people of Goa. We will be there in coming 5 years."
BJP has got a full majority in 3 states but not in Goa. Congress’ central leadership is still strong & this will benefit us in 2024 Lok Sabha polls… People of Maharashtra will do the work of destroying BJPs ego in the BMC elections: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole.
The anger in the minds of the farmers of Punjab was reflected in this election and hence people there defeated BJP, Congress, and decided to give a chance to a new party: NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.
Prime minister Narendra Modi addressed Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Thursday to congratulate them and laud their efforts following a resounding victory in four state elections.
The PM did not restrict his statements to just the poll outcome but spoke out on a range of issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as the Covid pandemic, while also taking a few digs at rivals and critics.
With its win in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has inched closer to becoming a national party.
Raghav Chadha on Thursday said the party will emerge as the national and natural replacement of the Congress in the coming days. “In the coming days AAP will become a national force…the party will emerge as the national and natural replacement of Congress," Chadha said while addressing party workers at a rented accommodation of the party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur.
The entire country is looking up to the Arvind Kejriwal model of governance and the “people of Punjab swept the state with ‘broom’ (AAP symbol)," he said. “The era of traditional parties SAD and Congress has ended in Punjab and now the AAP will give a clean and honest government," the AAP state affairs co-incharge said.
After his historic win in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will likely meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders of the BJP high command in a visit to Delhi on Friday, sources told CNN-News18.
He lambasted political opponents for running a “negative campaign” against the AAP by calling its leader Arvind Kejriwal a “terrorist”. However, Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor, gave a positive agenda and the result is before people, he added. “When a common person decides to enter politics and cleanse the system no politician can be secure about his position,” he said referring to the AAP’s performance.
“We will give clean and honest politics to Punjab,” he said, adding that the AAP would give a progressive government to Punjab. The Aam Aadmi Party appeared to be heading for a clean sweep in Punjab having taken a lead in 88 of the 117 assembly seats after initial rounds of counting of votes on Thursday, with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and former CM Amarinder Singh among the heavyweights who were trailing.
An eerie silence descended at incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s residence in Chandigarh and at the ancestral house of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal after their parties stared at defeat.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday also thanked the voters of four states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa — for reposing faith in the BJP and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.
In a series of tweets, Shah said, “The BJP’s grand victory in Uttar Pradesh is the victory of the unshakeable faith of village, the poor and farmers in Prime Minister Modi’s welfare for the poor. Voters have re-affirmed in Yogi Adityanath government’s fearless and corruption free governance. I thank people from the bottom of my heart for this massive victory.”
Shah also congratulated Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and party workers for the grand victory and said, “BJP is committed to fulfill the expectation and aspiration of people of Uttar Pradesh.”
He also thanked the people of Uttar Pradesh for reposing faith in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership in 2014, 2017, 2019 and now in 2022.
Shah assured voters of Goa that BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling their aspirations. “Grateful to the people of Goa for reposing their faith in the BJP. BJP under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the aspirations of our sisters & brothers of Goa. Congratulations to @DrPramodPSawant, @ShetSadanand & our karyakartas,” Shah tweeted.
Thanking voters in Manipur, Shah said, “Thank you, Manipur. PM @narendramodi Ji’s resolve for a prosperous North-East has earned him a special place in the hearts of the people of our NE region, this victory is a testament to the same. Congratulations to CM@NBirenSingh Ji, @AShardaDevi Ji and our karyakartas.”
He also thanked people of Uttarakhand for giving BJP an opportunity to serve again. “Devbhoomi has reposed its faith in developmental and public welfare works under leadership of Prime Minister Modi led BJP government,” Shah said.
