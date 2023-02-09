Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: JP Nadda to Release BJP Poll Manifesto for Tripura Today

Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: BJP national president J P Nadda is set to release the saffron party’s manifesto for poll-bound Tripura in Agartala on Thursday.

As the northeast gears up for Assembly Elections, here is a look at the top political action in the region. While Tripura will vote on February 16, Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on February 27 and the counting for all three states will be held on March 2.

Latest Updates:

Advertisement

BJP President J P Nadda will release the party’s poll manifesto for Tripura on Thursday at 12:30 pm, as per reports, ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the state.

Meghalaya: Election authorities identified at least 131 people who were involved in a clash between activists of opposition Trinamool Congress and ruling NPP in West Garo Hills district leaving four persons injured, an official said on Wednesday.

An amount of over Rs 31 crores has been seized in Nagaland by the ED in the time since the announcement of election dates until February 7, the Chief Electoral Officer said, as per ANI.

In Meghalaya, a total of 379 candidates, including 37 women, have filed their nominations for the February 27 election to the 60-member assembly in the state. All 60 sitting MLAs, including Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma, have submitted their papers seeking re-election.

Tripura CM Manik Saha spoke to News18 on Wednesday and reiterated that the Opposition, Tipra Motha, is creating a divide between tribal and non-tribals in the state, and their demand for a separate Greater Tipraland will not be possible.

In Tripura, opposition parties, including TMC, Tipra Motha and the Left-Congress alliance, have mounted a joint attack on the ruling BJP over law and order issues in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asserted that the speed of development made by the “double-engine government" in Tripura has reached that of the bullet train, while addressing an election rally at Suryamaninagar.

Of the total 259 candidates contesting the Tripura Assembly election, 45 are crorepatis, according to a report. The ruling BJP has 17 crorepati candidates followed by Tipra Motha with nine and CPI(M) seven, the report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here