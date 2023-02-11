Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Two Poll Rallies In Tripura Today; Voting On Feb 16

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 08:28 IST
In 2018, just after the BJP came to power in Tripura, a Lenin statue was broken in Bilonia area. The incident created such a stir in the state that then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had to intervene to ask the Governor and police to ensure peace.
With the Tripura assembly elections just a week away, News18 spoke to chief minister Dr Manik Saha about the alliance with Congress and how confident is he about the people's mandate this time. Saha said the people of Tripura will vote for the BJP as they have witnessed development in the state during his governance.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asserted that the speed of development made by the "double-engine government" in Tripura has reached that of the bullet train. Addressing an election rally at Suryamaninagar here, he said that the speed of the double-engine government was felt during the COVID-19 pandemic when people were getting free vaccines, free treatment and free food.
It is almost 2am when Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma catches a break from his packed schedule to discuss the BJP’s chances in Northeast as well as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s frivolous statements.
Sarma, who is camping in Agartala ahead of elections this month, has 3-4 meetings in Tripura and is also dividing his time between Nagaland and Meghalaya. The North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) chief, in an exclusive interview with News18, expressed confidence that the BJP will form the government in all three states.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Tripura on Saturday to address two election rallies in favour of BJP candidates, the party's state media-in-charge Sunit Sarkar said. Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP state election in-charge Mahesh Sharma, and the party's state unit president, Rajib Bhattacharya, would receive the PM at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport here, he said.
This Tripura elections, the Communist Party of India (M)-Congress seat-sharing is the talk of the town. A tacit understanding with the Tipra Motha, too, is on ground, the top leadership believes. As News18 spoke exclusively to CPI(M) National Secretary Sitaram Yechury, he said a change was evident.
BJP nominee Tsering Lhamu is the sole candidate for the February 27 by-poll to the Lumla seat in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, an election official said here. As no other nominee has submitted papers till the last date on Tuesday, Lhamu is likely to win unopposed. The result will be declared on Friday after scrutiny of her papers and the time for withdrawal of candidature is over.
In 2018, just after the BJP came to power in Tripura, a Lenin statue was broken in Bilonia area. The incident created such a stir in the state that then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had to intervene to ask the Governor and police to ensure peace. Since then, the Left has accused the BJP of vandalising their offices and not letting workers operate from the premises.
The Congress in Meghalaya pledges to empower women in the state as part of its Five Commitments released on Thursday. The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday kickstarted its pre-poll campaign with a theme of making Meghalaya a Five-Star state.
After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) posted a stunning victory in Left bastion Tripura in the 2018 assembly elections, it appointed first-time MLA Biplab Deb as the chief minister. However, in May 2022, it replaced him with Manik Saha. Deb is now a Rajya Sabha member and his party's Haryana affairs incharge.
A total of 375 candidates are in the fray for 60 seats of the Meghalaya assembly, which will go to the polls on February 27, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said on Friday.
The ruling NPP is fighting the elections on 57 seats, the Congress and BJP are contesting all the 60 seats, while the TMC has fielded candidates in 58 seats. The United Democratic Party (UDP) is contesting the elections on 47 seats, the VPP on 18 seats, and the HSDP on 11 seats.
The battle for Dhanpur, about eight kilometres from the sub-divisional headquarters of Sonamura, is on. The BJP has pitted its central minister Pratima Bhoumik in a prestige fight to wrest the Left bastion, where she had lost five years back to former chief minister and Communist veteran Manik Sarkar.
The Communist party’s old warhorse Sarkar who represented the constituency four times in a row is not contesting the election but is concentrating on touring the state to try and win it back in alliance with Congress, after being in power for seven terms in the last 50 years. The CPI(M) has fielded Kaushik Chanda in the Dhanpur battle which locals expect to be a straight fight between lotus and the hammer-sickle-and-star symbols, despite TMC fielding Habil Miah and Tipra Motha nominating Amiya Dayal Naotia.
The constituency, largely agricultural, has just 48,000 voters, of whom last time around 40,000 voted. Some 11,000 tribals and 14,000 Muslims in the area make it an interesting demographic mix for campaign managers. Sarkar had won the seat in 2018 by a little over 5,000 votes.
The ruling BJP on Thursday unveiled an election manifesto for Tripura promising greater autonomy for the tribal council, as well as an increase in sops for farmers, women and girl-students. However, the manifesto released by BJP President J P Nadda at a huge convention centre in front of its cadre instead of at the traditional press conference, remained silent about providing jobs to people or pension and dearness relief for the state’s 1.9 lakh government employees.
“We will take Tripura on the path of DTH - development, transformation and harmony," BJP president JP Nadda told a press conference after releasing the manifesto for the northeastern state.
The BJP also announced a Rs 5 meal scheme for all, named after religious guru Anukul Chandra, and setting up of a Regional Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Agartala. The manifesto said that the Balika Samriddhi bond of Rs 50,000 will be given to every girl child while the tribal language Kokborok will become subjects in CBSE and ICSE curricula.
The Congress-Left alliance fighting the assembly elections in Tripura feels there will be a “Tsunami of votes" against the ruling BJP as people are “fed up" with five years of “continued political violence" in the border state. Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman who was earlier health minister in the ruling BJP state government, in an interview to PTI video, also said that the alliance did not support the demand for the proposed Greater Tipraland state and felt that in a post-poll scenario, Tipra Motha, will have a “practical outlook".
“There will be a Tsunami of votes against the BJP. People are fed up with continued violence which has overshadowed any development work done by the ruling party," said Barman.
“The BJP government presented us with a Jungle Raj, the voice of the opposition was throttled, there was no rule of law … my prediction is the Congress-Left alliance will sweep the polls," he said.
TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday alleged that the BJP has caused more harm to Tripura in five years than what the CPI(M) did during its 25-year rule. Addressing a public rally at Kamalpur in Dhalai district recently, Banerjee said the saffron party has let loose a reign of terror in the state by attacking opposition party workers, thwarting their attempts to organise meeting and programmes and suppressing freedom of speech.
“I came under a deadly attack perpetrated by BJP-sheltered goons in 2021, and similar was the fate of many other TMC leaders and activists. We were denied necessary treatment in hospitals," he said.
“The BJP, before coming to power, had made many poll promises, but not a single one was fulfilled. They had said job seekers can get opportunities by simply giving a missed call, but everything turned out to be false assurances," Banerjee added.
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh was in Tripura on Friday to campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. The BJP has brought in Singh to appeal to Manipuri voters of the state.
News18 spoke to the chief minister about how the Manipuri factor will affect the elections in Tripura this time. Excerpts from an interview.
Tripura's Kunjaban Palace has been turned into a ceremonial house ahead of assembly elections in the state. This primarily holds significance because the royal place had been left completely dilapidated, with a thick layer of dust and broken windows. Its revival will add new life to the historically important place.
Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Tripura on Saturday, where he is set to address two election rallies in favour of BJP candidates. The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the first rally at Ambassa in the Dhalai district around 12 noon, and the second at Gomati, which is likely to start at 3 pm, according to the party’s state media-in-charge Sunit Sarkar.
The northeast states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland are set to go for Assembly elections this month with polls due in Tripura on February 16 followed by Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27. The results of all three states– each with a strength of 60 members– will be announced on March 2.
The terms of all three state assemblies are scheduled to end in March — Nagaland on March 12, Meghalaya on March 15 and Tripura on March 22.
During Prime Minister’s visit to Tripura today, he will be received by Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP state election in-charge Mahesh Sharma, and the party’s state unit president, Rajib Bhattacharya at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala, Sarkar said.
PM Modi may also visit Tripura on February 13, Sarkar added.
According to senior police officers, security has been beefed up across the state in view of the PM’s visit.
The BJP had posted a stunning victory in Tripura in the 2018 Assembly elections, a Left bastion. At the time, the party appointed Biplab Deb as Tripura’s Chief Minister after victory and he was replaced by Manik Saha in May 2022.
This is Prime Minister’s second recent visit to the poll-bound state. On December 18, a month before the announcement of the election schedule in the state, PM Modi addressed a public gathering in Agartala.
Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda, who had already addressed several election rallies in Tripura on February 3, January 12 and February 9, released the party manifesto for the state on Thursday and addressed the gathering of party workers.
Apart from that, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sarbananda Sonowal, Smriti Irani, Arjun Munda, Kiren Rijiju, Chief Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), N. Biren Singh (Manipur), West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, MLA Agnimitra Paul, actor Mithun Chakraborty, among other BJP leaders from outside the state have campaigned for the party in Tripura.
