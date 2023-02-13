Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Tripura's Border with B'desh to Be Sealed from Today; Kharge Launches Congress’ '5 Star Meghalaya' Poll Promise

Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Assembly elections in the Northeast are just around the corner. News18 brings you the latest from the poll-bound states. Remember, elections in Tripura will be held on February 16. Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on February 27 and the counting for all three states will be held on March 2. Home Minister Amit Shah held a rally in Tripura on Sunday and said Tripura is faced with the “triple trouble" of the Congress, CPI(M) and Tipra Motha in the ensuing assembly elections. He assured that BJP is the only party that can save the state. Meanwhile, The Meghalaya Congress on Saturday promised one job to each household, free healthcare for all and free education for all girls up to class 12, if voted to power.

Here are the latest updates from poll-bound states:

Excerpts from Home Minister Amit Shah’s Speech in Tripura





Election Campaigning in Tripura: TMC General Secretary Shri Abhishek Banerjee will address a public meeting in Boxanagar, Tripura today

Tripura Elections: In a bid to ensure free and fair elections in Tripura, the international border with Bangladesh and inter-state boundaries will be sealed from today, a senior poll official told PTI. The BSF, which has been “maintaining strict vigil along the India-Bangladesh border", has been asked to seal the boundary for free and fair elections, he added.

Home Minister Amit Shah was in Tripura on Sunday where he addressed a public rally. He slammed the opposition parties in the state and said “Only the double-engine BJP government can protect Tripura from ‘triple trouble’ of Cong, CPI(M) & Tipra Motha" Meghalaya Elections: The Meghalaya Congress on Saturday promised one job to each household, free healthcare for all and free education for all girls up to class 12, if voted to power. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the promises made by the party in Meghalaya shall be the foundation of a ‘5-star’ state.



