Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Goa BJP Calls TMC Workers 'Khooni'; Cong Hit by Resignations Amid Priyanka's Panaji Visit

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Friday called for a curb on the mass influx of Trinamool Congress party workers in the state, accusing the West Bengal-based party’s cadre of having a ‘khooni’ (bloody) mentality.
“They have a ‘khooni’ mentality. People are joining them against their own wishes for fear of their lives. Read More
Continuing with its aggressive cause to woo tribals through different schemes along with the promise of 27 per cent reservation for other backward castes, the BJP in Madhya Pradesh recently observed Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s death anniversary and slammed the Congress for ignoring his contributions. READ MORE
The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh on Friday released its manifesto for the urban body polls in the state scheduled for December 20. It has promised to bestow residential land titles on eligible persons, set up toilets for women, provide affordable and quality diagnostic centres, open children’s parks and gymnasiums in small localities and C-Mart outlets to promote self-employment. READ MORE
An estimated over 99 per cent voter turnout has been recorded during the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council’s 25 seats from 20 Local Authorities’ Constituencies on Friday, the results of which will have a bearing on the power equation in the Upper House of the State Legislature. The polling that began at 8 am on Friday ended at 4 pm. The results will be declared on December 14. READ MORE
Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister for her alleged misbehaviour towards elected MLAs, MPs in public and said it was one of the main factors behind his quitting the party a year ago. Claiming that Banerjee had publicly humiliated TMC MP Mahua Moitra at an administrative meeting in Nadia district headquarters during the day, Adhikari told reporters here that she should not have insulted an elected representative this way. Adhikari was referring to reports that Banerjee castigated Moitra for the infighting in TMC’s Nadia district unit before the municipal elections, the dates for which are yet to be announced. “Mamata Banerjee is unmindful of the reaction of the families of the people’s representatives and their sentiments if their near ones are publicly scorned in a live programme telecast in different channels," he said.
Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda will be on a two day visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh before reaching Varanasi for the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham by Prime minister Narendra Modi. Nadda is scheduled to visit Meerut in western UP, one of the epicentres of farmers agitation in the state and also visit Yadavs’ heartland- Etah. READ MORE
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday called the AAP a party of thugs and looters and said its non-Punjabis are trying to fool people of the state with their “poll gimmicks". Punning on the name of Aam Aadmi Party (Common Man’s Party, he called it the “khaas" (special) party. Addressing the gathering here, Channi also attacked the Badals for looting the state and former chief minister Amarinder Singh for his misrule. The non-Punjabis of the ‘khaas party’ are trying to fool the people of Punjab with their poll gimmicks but the Punjabis are aware enough and will teach them a lesson, said Channi. Their day dream of capturing Punjab by installing the posters of outsiders everywhere will never turn into reality as Punjabis will throw these black-hearted kaala angrez out. He termed the AAP as a party of “thugs and looters. Channi said these outsiders of the AAP are not even giving space to any leader from Punjab on their posters and hoardings which shows their hidden agenda.
West Bengal PCC President Adhir Chowdhury on Friday called Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi “two sides of the same coin" and accused both ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP of doing religion-based politics to get votes in the polls, whether for the Lok Sabha or local bodies. Chowdhury, who was releasing the Congress manifesto for the December 19 Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls, told reporters here that while BJP embarks on a shrill Hindutva campaign before general elections or local body polls, while TMC counters it by treating Muslims and Hindus as separate votebanks. “This competitive religion-based politics is creating problems for secular and progressive parties like us (Congress). We have to make people realise that Didi (Mamata) and Modi (Narendra Modi) are two sides of the same coin. They had pursued this dangerous brand of politics of division in the West Bengal assembly poll in which BJP had a serious setback.
Our government doesn’t shelter mafia but acts strongly against them, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said in an exclusive interview to News18.com, adding that no mafia will be spared, however big the name. The UP government has gone after more than 40 big mafia names like Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed, demolishing and seizing their properties worth Rs 1,800 crore and keeping them behind bars, Yogi Adityanath said. READ MORE
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday promised 30 per quota in jobs for women if her party came to power in Goa in the next year’s assembly polls. On a day-long visit to the coastal state, she claimed that the ruling BJP’s ideology was “anti-women", and asked people to check the track-record of the new parties coming from “outside". The BJP’s ideology is basically anti-women. Their ideology will never like that a woman would be empowered, she said while addressing a women’s convention at Margao. BJP thinks that after giving a gas cylinder free or some cash, they have done their job as a government. But what they are doing is making women dependent and not independent, she said. Women in the country have now realized that it was time they spoke up, Gandhi said. “That is why we have coined the slogan `Mai Nari Hun, Mai Lad Sakti Hun (I am a woman, I can fight),'" she added. When there is crime against women in Goa, the chief minister asks `what were you doing on the beach till so late’, Gandhi said, apparently referring to a rape case that had rocked the state earlier this year. Their (BJP) leaders are asking why are you wearing such kind of dress, Priyanka Gandhi said, adding that it was the responsibility of the government to stop atrocities against women. Wherever there is a BJP government, “the criminal is given protection while the victim is questioned, Gandhi added.
Kajari Banerjee, the sister-in-law of Mamata Banerjee, has become the second member of the West Bengal Chief Minister’s family to jump the election fray after her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Kajari, married to the CM’s brother Kartick Banerjee, is the Trinamool Congress candidate from Ward 73, where the CM resides, in the upcoming Kolkata Corporation elections. READ MORE
The BJP will win more than 350 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has told News18.com in an exclusive interview, adding that he sees no one as a challenge since the work done by his government for the state and for the people gives him confidence. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a public rally in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region on December 24, before the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming assembly elections in the hill state comes into force, a BJP leader said on Friday. Assembly polls in Uttarakhand will be held in February-March next year along with four other states — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik told IANS that the Prime Minister will address the public rally in Kumaon region “most likely" on December 24.
The Goa Congress faced a spate of resignations and confusion prevailed over its alliance with like-minded parties for the upcoming polls in the coastal state as the opposition party was getting ready for a series of meetings by general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday. A group of Congress leaders from the Porvorim assembly constituency tendered their resignations on Friday morning. The group, supported by Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, claimed the Congress was not serious about contesting the assembly polls likely to be held in early 2022. READ MORE
“Leaders of every party are welcome in Goa, like P. Chidambaram, CT Ravi, (Devendra) Fadnavis. We have no objection to that. If Mamata Banerjee comes to Goa we have no issue. But (the concern) is about the low level workers. They have a different mentality. They should not get them here to carry out their agenda. They should not do it. A lot of things could happen on account of this,” he added.
The issue of alleged mass influx of TMC workers to Goa was first put in the public domain by the official handle of the Goa BJP, which uploaded a video of Bengali-speaking persons alighting at a Goa railway station.
TMC has claimed that the video is fake.
Tanavade also said that there was a vast gulf between the political cultures in Goa and West Bengal, adding that in West Bengal post-poll violence was common, unlike Goa.
“In Goa, we have a different mentality. Political workers from across parties are not enemies after elections, even though in the run up to polls political allegations are made. But outside the political realm, we are friends. Finally, we are human beings. But in West Bengal, the nature of politics is different,” Tanavade said.
Meanwhile, Goa Congress faced a spate of resignations and confusion prevailed over its alliance with like-minded parties for the upcoming polls in the coastal state as the opposition party was getting ready for a series of meetings by general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday. A group of Congress leaders from the Porvorim assembly constituency tendered their resignations on Friday morning. The group, supported by Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, claimed the Congress was not serious about contesting the assembly polls likely to be held in early 2022.
The Congress party does not seem to be interested in contesting the upcoming Goa elections seriously. It is a non-starter due to the attitude of some of its leaders, Gupesh Naik, a former zilla panchayat member, who led the group from Porvorim, told reporters.In yet another setback for the Congress, its senior leader from South Goa Moreno Rebelo tendered his resignation.
The resignation letter by Rebelo claims he was upset after the party announced the “candidature” to sitting MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco from the Curtorim constituency “despite he working against the party”. Rebelo hails from Curtorim.
Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, who has never participated in any party activity for the last four-and-a-half years and on the contrary only abused party leaders and yourself, worked against the official candidate of Curtorim in the recently held Zilla Panchayat election, is promoted as working president of the party and is declared as a candidate by senior leaders during a recently held convention, Rebelo said in the letter addressed to Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar.
